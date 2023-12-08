ArangoDB is a graph-oriented database, making it particularly well-suited for storing network structures such as social networks, knowledge graphs, and geospatial information. To achieve this, ArangoDB utilizes two collections: one for nodes and another for edges. The nodes collection functions as a standard database of documents, similar to what you would find in MongoDB. Meanwhile, the edges collection has documents containing two special attributes: the origin and target nodes, identified by their document identifiers. Unlike ArangoDB and ElasticSearch, ArangoDB employs a specific Domain-Specific Language for queries. However, unlike the former two, ArangoDB's query language, named AQL (ArangoDB Query Language), is not based on JSON. This distinction makes AQL easier to write and understand.

When I found out about ArangoDB, I did not find a good Perl module to interact with it, so I decided to create one. Arango::Tango was born. It is, surely, the Perl module I own with a cuter name, with both a pun on dancing a Tango with Arango, but also with the similarity with orangutangus.