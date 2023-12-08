Programming Leftovers
-
Erika Rowland ☛ Using Regex in Erlang
Recently, I was helping someone port some code to Erlang that involved a Regex. I hadn’t worked with Regex in Erlang before, so here are some notes on what I learned.
-
Rachel ☛ Patching around a C++ crash with a little bit of Lua
When the web server hit the bad code, it not only killed the request from the alpha/beta app, but it also took down every other one that same machine was serving at that moment. Given that these systems could easily be doing dozens of requests simultaneously, so this was no small thing! Lots of people started noticing.
-
Sean Conner ☛ Unit testing from inside an assembler, part III
I'm done with the “unit testing” backend for my 6809 assembler. The mini-Forth engine is working out fine, although the number of words increased from 41 to 47 to support some conveniences (like indexing and string comparison). It took some work to support, but the number of assertions one can make in the code is extensive. For example, a test case for this bit of code (which I do need to discuss, but that's a post for another time) looks like this: [...]
-
Gustaf Erikson ☛ Advent of Code 2023: one week in
The consensus online seems to be that the 2023 edition of Advent of Code is harder than previous years. Does the data bear this out?
-
The Register UK ☛ GitLab admits IT ineptitude in finance reporting is ongoing
Following the code shack's Q3 financial results – which reported above expectation revenue growth of 32 percent to $149.7 million – GitLab released a 10-Q legal filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosing that the business had "identified material weaknesses in … internal control over financial reporting."
-
Perl / Raku
-
Perl ☛ Perl Advent Calendar 2023: Arango::Tango, the new mammal in town
ArangoDB is a graph-oriented database, making it particularly well-suited for storing network structures such as social networks, knowledge graphs, and geospatial information. To achieve this, ArangoDB utilizes two collections: one for nodes and another for edges. The nodes collection functions as a standard database of documents, similar to what you would find in MongoDB. Meanwhile, the edges collection has documents containing two special attributes: the origin and target nodes, identified by their document identifiers. Unlike ArangoDB and ElasticSearch, ArangoDB employs a specific Domain-Specific Language for queries. However, unlike the former two, ArangoDB's query language, named AQL (ArangoDB Query Language), is not based on JSON. This distinction makes AQL easier to write and understand.
When I found out about ArangoDB, I did not find a good Perl module to interact with it, so I decided to create one. Arango::Tango was born. It is, surely, the Perl module I own with a cuter name, with both a pun on dancing a Tango with Arango, but also with the similarity with orangutangus.
-
Perl ☛ Perl Advent Calendar 2023: HTML/XSS scrubbing and file upload validation in Catalyst
At work, we needed to tighten up the security of our Catalyst-powered API, with two main requirements:
Stripping HTML/XSS attempts from incoming parameters
Validating that file uploads are expected and are the expected type
-
Perl ☛ Perl Advent Calendar 2023: Who's That Clicking At The Window?
"Using GUIDeFATE, you simply draw the window and the widgets using ASCII characters in monospace fonts," he continued, "with a few easy-to-learn patterns to define widgets."
-
Rakulang ☛ Raku Advent Calendar: Day 7 – The Magic Of $/
As you know, matching will set the $/ variable. And $0 is just short for $/[0]. However, you almost never need to define a $/ yourself, because there’s one defined in every sub, method or mainline automatically for you. So your code is really: [...]
-
-
Python
-
Seth Michael Larson ☛ Review of the Security Developer-in-Residence role in 2023
This report is short on new work due to me being "mostly away" since Thanksgiving. This week I've been working on November and end-of-year reports for this roles' sponsor the Alpha-Omega project and the PSF.
-