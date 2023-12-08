Canonical/Ubuntu Blog: Corporate Stuff and Buzzwords
-
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Charmed MongoDB: the operator you need for managing your document database
In the ever-evolving landscape of database technology, MongoDB stands out as the unrivalled leader in document databases, and it is the first-choice database solution for organisations across industries. Its pivotal role in the technological infrastructure of countless enterprises underscores its status as a mission-critical asset.
As we navigate the dynamic demands of business operations, enterprises are setting their sights on running MongoDB on Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Kubernetes (K8s). This strategic move is a gateway to unlocking the containerisation, virtualisation, and orchestration benefits for MongoDB instances. The result? A streamlined approach to MongoDB management and scalability that fortifies the resilience of the database. However, achieving these benefits is a highly complex undertaking.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu 22.04 FIPS 140-3 modules available for preview
FIPS 140-3 is a NIST standard for ensuring that cryptography has been implemented correctly, protecting users against common pitfalls such as misconfigurations or weak algorithms. All US Government departments, federal agencies, contractors and military groups are required to use FIPS validated crypto modules, and a number of industries have also adopted the FIPS 140 standard as a security best practice. A FIPS-compliant technology stack is therefore essential in these sectors, and Ubuntu provides the building blocks for a modern and innovative open source solution.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Highlights of the Canonical Hey Hi (AI) Roadshow 2023
It’s a wrap – Canonical Hey Hi (AI) Roadshow 2023 has come to an end.