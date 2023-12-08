Canonical/Ubuntu Blog: Corporate Stuff and Buzzwords

In the ever-evolving landscape of database technology, MongoDB stands out as the unrivalled leader in document databases, and it is the first-choice database solution for organisations across industries. Its pivotal role in the technological infrastructure of countless enterprises underscores its status as a mission-critical asset.

As we navigate the dynamic demands of business operations, enterprises are setting their sights on running MongoDB on Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Kubernetes (K8s). This strategic move is a gateway to unlocking the containerisation, virtualisation, and orchestration benefits for MongoDB instances. The result? A streamlined approach to MongoDB management and scalability that fortifies the resilience of the database. However, achieving these benefits is a highly complex undertaking.