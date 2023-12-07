LWN's Coverage of Kernel Maintainers Summit and More Linux Stuff (Technical)

The Linux kernel supports a wide variety of filesystems, many of which are no longer in heavy use — or, perhaps, any use at all. The kernel code implementing the less-popular filesystems tends to be relatively unpopular as well, receiving little in the way of maintenance. Keeping old filesystems alive does place a burden on kernel developers, though, so it is not surprising that there is pressure to remove the least popular ones. At the 2023 Kernel Maintainers Summit, the developers talked about these filesystems and what can be done about them.

Christoph Hellwig started the discussion by saying that it is hard for developers to know how mature — how trustworthy and maintained — any given filesystem is; that can often only be determined by talking to its users. This information gap can be a bad thing, he said. User space (in the form of desktop environments in particular) has a strong urge to automatically mount filesystems, even those that are unmaintained, insecure, and untrustworthy. This automounting exposes the system to security threats and is always a bad idea, but it's a fact of life; maybe there needs to be a way for the kernel to indicate to user space that some filesystems are not suitable for mounting in this way.