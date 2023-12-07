LWN's Coverage of Kernel Maintainers Summit and More Linux Stuff (Technical)
-
LWN ☛ The 2023 Kernel Maintainers Summit
The Kernel Maintainers Summit is an annual, invitation-only gathering of a subset of the kernel's top maintainers. The 2023 meeting took place on November 16 in Richmond, Virginia, after the Linux Plumbers Conference. A full day of discussion covered filesystem maturity, Rust, maintainer burnout, and more.
-
LWN ☛ Trust in and maintenance of filesystems
The Linux kernel supports a wide variety of filesystems, many of which are no longer in heavy use — or, perhaps, any use at all. The kernel code implementing the less-popular filesystems tends to be relatively unpopular as well, receiving little in the way of maintenance. Keeping old filesystems alive does place a burden on kernel developers, though, so it is not surprising that there is pressure to remove the least popular ones. At the 2023 Kernel Maintainers Summit, the developers talked about these filesystems and what can be done about them.
Christoph Hellwig started the discussion by saying that it is hard for developers to know how mature — how trustworthy and maintained — any given filesystem is; that can often only be determined by talking to its users. This information gap can be a bad thing, he said. User space (in the form of desktop environments in particular) has a strong urge to automatically mount filesystems, even those that are unmaintained, insecure, and untrustworthy. This automounting exposes the system to security threats and is always a bad idea, but it's a fact of life; maybe there needs to be a way for the kernel to indicate to user space that some filesystems are not suitable for mounting in this way.
-
LWN ☛ Committing to Rust for kernel code
Rust has been a prominent topic at the Kernel Maintainers Summit for the last couple of years, and the 2023 meeting continued that tradition. As Rust-for-Linux developer Miguel Ojeda noted at the beginning of the session dedicated to the topic, the level of interest in using Rust for kernel development has increased significantly over the last year. But Rust was explicitly added to Linux as an experiment; is the kernel community now ready to say that the experiment has succeeded?
The Rust-for-Linux project has added a full-time engineer in the last year, Ojeda said, and a student developer as well. Various companies have joined in to support this work. There is also work underway to get the Coccinelle tool working with Rust code. A priority at the moment is bringing in more reviewers for the code that is being posted.
-
LWN ☛ Reducing kernel-maintainer burnout
Overstressed maintainers are a constant topic of conversation throughout the open-source community. Kernel maintainers have been complaining more loudly than usual recently about overwork and stress. The problems that maintainers are facing are clear; what to do about them is rather less so. A session at the 2023 Maintainers Summit took up the topic yet again with the hope of finding some solutions; there may be answers, perhaps even within the kernel community, but a general solution still seems distant.
Ted Ts'o started off the session by saying that kernel maintainers end up having to do all of the tasks that nobody else working on a given subsystem wants to take on. These can include patch review, release engineering, testing, and responding to security reports. The expectations placed on maintainers have gone up over time, and kernel maintainers are feeling the pressure as a result.
-
LWN ☛ A discussion on kernel-maintainer pain points
A regular feature of the Kernel Maintainers Summit is a session where Linus Torvalds discusses the problems that he has been encountering. In recent years, though, there have been relatively few of those problems, so this year he turned things around a bit by asking the community what problems it was seeing instead. He then addressed them at the Summit in a session covering aspects of the development community, including feedback to maintainers, diversity (or the lack thereof), and more.
The first question he mentioned was a suggestion that, because he does test builds after acting on pull requests, he is showing a distrust of his maintainers. These builds slowed the process down during the 6.7 merge window, when Torvalds was traveling and doing the builds on a laptop. He answered that he normally does a build after each pull just as a part of his normal workflow. It is not a matter of not trusting maintainers — though he does also like to verify that everything is OK. He also does builds to confirm any conflict resolutions he may have had to do.
-
LWN ☛ An overview of kernel samepage merging (KSM)
In the Kernel Summit track at the 2023 Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC), Stefan Roesch led a session on kernel samepage merging (KSM). He gave an overview of the feature and described some recent changes to KSM. He showed how an application can enable KSM to deduplicate its memory and how the feature can be evaluated to determine whether it is a good fit for new workloads. In addition, he provided some real-world data of the benefits from his workplace at Meta.
-
LWN ☛ Using drgn on production kernels
The drgn Python-based kernel debugger was developed by Omar Sandoval for use in his job on the kernel team at Meta. He now spends most of his time working on drgn, both in developing new features for the tool and in using it to debug production problems at Meta, which gives him a view of both ends of that feedback loop. At the 2023 Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC), he led a session on drgn in the kernel debugging microconference, where he wanted to brainstorm on how to add some new features to the debugger and, in particular, how to allow them to work on production kernels.
-
LWN ☛ Preventing atomic-context violations in Rust code with klint
One of the core constraints when programming in the kernel is the need to avoid sleeping when running in atomic context. For the most part, the responsibility for adherence to this rule is placed on the developer's shoulders; Rust developers, though, want the compiler to ensure that code is safe whenever possible. At the 2023 Linux Plumbers Conference, Gary Guo presented (via a remote link) the klint tool, which can find and flag many atomic-context violations before they turn into user-affecting bugs.
Rust is built on the idea that safe Rust code, as verified by the compiler, cannot cause undefined behavior. This behavior comes in a lot of forms, including dereferencing dangling or null pointers, buffer overruns, data races, or violations of the aliasing rules; code that is "safe" will not do those things. The Rust-for-Linux project is trying to create an environment where much kernel functionality can be implemented with safe code. On the other hand, some surprising behavior, including memory leaks, deadlocks, panics, and aborts, is considered "safe". This behavior is defined, thus "safe" (though still, obviously, bad).
-
LWN ☛ The real realtime preemption end game
The addition of realtime support to Linux is a long story; it first shows up in LWN in 2004. For much of that time, it has seemed like only a little more work was needed to get across the finish line; thus we ran headlines like the realtime preemption endgame — in 2009. At the 2023 Linux Plumbers Conference, Thomas Gleixner informed the group that, now, the end truly is near. There is really only one big problem left to be solved before all of that work can land in the mainline.