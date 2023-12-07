There are a lot of tasks you'll come across during everyday use of the Ubuntu operating system, and the many other great Linux distributions. One of the most common is mounting drives, either internal or external ones like a solid-state drive or a portable USB drive. Mounting a drive makes it more accessible for read/write operations to Ubuntu in the root file system, which is the deeper part of your operating system. It will give it a directory on Ubuntu, and what's known as a mount point.

These tasks are usually done automatically on Windows 11 in the background for you, but it's much different on Ubuntu. There are two ways to do this on Ubuntu. It can be done either through the graphical user interface or with the command line. We'll look at both methods for you today.