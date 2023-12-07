today's howtos
-
FOSSLinux ☛ How to install important drivers on Ubuntu
Installing drivers in Ubuntu is crucial for optimal hardware performance. This guide covers the process of identifying and installing necessary drivers, including graphics, Wi-Fi, and other hardware components. Learn to use Ubuntu's built-in tools and repositories for a smooth and efficient driver installation experience.
-
Linux Journal ☛ How to Encrypt and Securely Transfer Files with GPG
In the digital age, the security of sensitive information is paramount. Encryption is a critical tool in protecting data from unauthorized access. Among encryption tools, GnuPG (GPG) stands out for its robustness and versatility. This article delves into the world of GPG, guiding you through the process of encrypting and securely transferring files.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install TeamViewer on Rocky GNU/Linux EL9 or EL8
TeamViewer, a renowned remote access and support software, has revolutionized the way we interact with computers across distances. This guide will demonstrate how to install TeamViewer on Rocky GNU/Linux 9 or 8, offering a seamless method to bridge the gap between remote and local computing.
-
XDA ☛ How to mount in Ubuntu
There are a lot of tasks you'll come across during everyday use of the Ubuntu operating system, and the many other great Linux distributions. One of the most common is mounting drives, either internal or external ones like a solid-state drive or a portable USB drive. Mounting a drive makes it more accessible for read/write operations to Ubuntu in the root file system, which is the deeper part of your operating system. It will give it a directory on Ubuntu, and what's known as a mount point.
These tasks are usually done automatically on Windows 11 in the background for you, but it's much different on Ubuntu. There are two ways to do this on Ubuntu. It can be done either through the graphical user interface or with the command line. We'll look at both methods for you today.
-
ZDNet ☛ How to install Arch Linux (without losing your sanity)
Arch Linux is one of the last Linux distributions I would ever suggest to new users. Although using Arch Linux isn't all that difficult, installing it is another issue altogether. Unlike most Linux distributions, Arch Linux doesn't have a user-friendly GUI installer. It's all text-based and installation can be a challenge, even for people with plenty of experience using Linux.
Recently, I discovered Arch Linux has a built-in installer script that was created to make the installation less challenging. I gave the script a go and found the claim of simplifying the task to be spot on. No, it's not as simple as, say, installing Ubuntu Linux (or any distribution with a GUI installer), but it's not the sanity-challenging task it once was.
Let me show you how to install Arch Linux.