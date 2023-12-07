Security Leftovers and Lots of Windows TCO (Microsoft-Related Breaches)

A hospital trust has apologized after private information on more than 22,000 patients was released in two breaches.

The leaks – in 2020 and 2021 – concerned maternity and cancer patients at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge.

Roland Sinker, chief executive of Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said the breaches had “only recently come to light”.

[…]

“Both were the result of mistakenly including patient information in Excel spreadsheets in response to Freedom of Information Act (FOI) requests.”