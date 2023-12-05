GNOME 45.2 Released with Various Fixes and Performance Improvements

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 05, 2023



GNOME 45.2 is here more than five weeks after GNOME 45.1 and improves the GNOME Shell component by optimizing application search, improving high-contrast styling, and adding support for a “version-name” field in extension metainfo as GNOME Shell extensions now support a custom “version-name” string.

With this update, GNOME Shell now shows the preferences dialog only after an extension has been loaded. Moreover, a performance issue caused by repeated signal leaks was addressed, and an issue with the on-screen keyboard backspace getting stuck was fixed as well, along with arrow navigation in search results.

