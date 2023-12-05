Ethical Hacking Distro Kali Linux 2023.4 Brings Support for Raspberry Pi 5

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 05, 2023



Coming more than three months after Kali Linux 2023.3, the Kali Linux 2023.4 release is here to introduce support for the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer. A dedicated image is available for those who want to use Kali Linux on the tiny computer, but you can also install it through the official Raspberry Pi Imager flashing utility, which is very cool.

However, the devs note the fact that Nexmon support isn't working yet with Raspberry Pi 5's built-in Wi-Fi chip, as well as the fact that the dedicated image is considered to be in a beta state and only works on the AArch64 (ARM64) architecture, so no ARM 32-bit flavor just yet (in case you wanted a 32-bit version).

