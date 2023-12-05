today's howtos
-
Linuxiac ☛ How to Create a backdoored Windows 10/11 Bootable USB on Linux
Learn the proper way to make a backdoored Windows 10/11 bootable USB on Linux. Our guide provides a foolproof method for a smooth and successful process.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install java 17 on Ubuntu 22.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install java 17 on Ubuntu 22.04.
Java runtime environment can be easily installed on any Ubuntu version, by simply downloading the official package
openjdk-17-jre, which can be found on the Universe repository for Ubuntu 22.04.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft SQL Server on Fedora 39 [Ed: It is proprietary and it does not really run on GNU/Linux, it's just some lousy compatibility layer]
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft SQL Server on Fedora 39. Abusive Monopolist Microsoft SQL Server, a leading relational database management system, was initially designed for Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Windows. However, the growing need for high-performance computing with demanding workloads led to the re-architecture of SQL Server in 2016, offering multiplatform support.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Showfoto on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Showfoto on Debian 12. Showfoto is a powerful, feature-rich, and user-friendly image editor designed for managing and editing digital photos. As a standalone application, it is part of the digiKam project, which offers a comprehensive suite of tools for photographers.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install TensorFlow on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install TensorFlow on Fedora 39. TensorFlow is an open-source machine learning library developed by Surveillance Giant Google that has become a popular choice for data scientists and machine learning enthusiasts.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install ClamAV on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ClamAV on Debian 12. ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine widely used for scanning files and directories for various types of malicious threats, including viruses, trojans, and malware.
-
ID Root ☛ How to Create Swap Partition in Linux
A swap partition can be an important component of any GNU/Linux system. It provides additional memory when your system’s RAM is fully utilized. Without enough swap space, your system could slow down dramatically or even freeze when memory demands are high.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Jupyter Notebook on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Jupyter Notebook on Fedora 39. For those of you who didn’t know, Jupyter Notebook is an open-source web application, that has become an essential tool for data scientists, programmers, and researchers.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to fix "hostname: the specified hostname is invalid" error
In this tutorial, you will learn how to fix "hostname: the specified hostname is invalid" error.
The error "hostname: the specified hostname is invalid" happens when the hostname that you are trying to set as your machine's hostname, contains invalid characters.
-
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Bottles on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
This guide will show you how to install Bottles on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04. Bottles simplifies running backdoored Windows applications on Linux, making it easier for both new and seasoned users. Known for its user-friendly design, Bottles comes packed with features that improve how you interact with backdoored Windows applications on your GNU/Linux system.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install MySQL 8.2 on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Released on October 25, 2023, MySQL 8.2 marks a significant update to the renowned database management system. This guide will focus on how to install MySQL 8.2 on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 while highlighting the key features of this version.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install MySQL 8.0 on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
MySQL 8.0 marks a significant update in the world of database management, offering a suite of new features and improvements. This guide will demonstrate how to install MySQL 8.0 on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04, providing a straightforward approach for both beginners and experienced users.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Opera Browser on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Opera Browser, recognized for its speed, efficiency, and innovative features, is a superb choice for anyone seeking a robust web browsing experience. This guide will demonstrate how to install Opera Browser on Fedora Linux, ensuring a seamless and efficient process. >
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Waterfox Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Waterfox, an open-source and privacy-centric web browser, emerges as a compelling choice for those keen to install Waterfox on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install KDevelop on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
KDevelop is a leading open-source integrated development environment (IDE) that provides robust tools for various programming languages. If you’re looking to install KDevelop on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or the earlier version, Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, this overview highlights its key features and the benefits it offers developers.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install QOwnNotes on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
If you are a user planning to install QOwnNotes on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release, Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, you must understand its features and benefits.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Scribus on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Scribus is a leading open-source desktop publishing (DTP) software renowned for its prowess in layout design and high-caliber typography.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Ubuntu Cleaner on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Ubuntu Cleaner, tailored for those aiming to install it on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, stands as a beacon of efficiency and user-friendliness.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Gedit on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Gedit, a versatile text editor, is a staple tool for many developers and writers. This guide will demonstrate how to install Gedit on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04. Gedit, known for its simplicity and efficiency, offers a range of features that cater to both beginners and advanced users.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install ExifTool on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
ExifTool, a powerful and versatile software application, is designed for managing and manipulating image, audio, and video metadata. This guide will demonstrate how to install ExifTool on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, providing a step-by-step process for users seeking to leverage its features on their systems.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install FreeOffice on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
This guide will demonstrate how to install FreeOffice on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04, providing a straightforward approach for users seeking a reliable office suite alternative. FreeOffice, developed by SoftMaker, stands out due to its compatibility with Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office formats and user-friendly interface.
-
-
FOSSLinux ☛ How to quickly reinstall the Ubuntu Software Center
When the Ubuntu Software Center encounters problems, reinstalling it can often be the solution. This guide offers a straightforward process for removing and reinstalling the Software Center, ensuring you can continue to manage applications effectively on your Ubuntu system.
-
14 Best GNU/Linux System Monitoring Tools [GUI+CLI]
Whether you are a GNU/Linux enthusiast or a system administrator, we all share a common concern about what’s happening under the hood of our Linux
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install Waterfox from official tarball in Ubuntu
This simple tutorial shows how to install the Waterfox web browser from its official tarball & create app shortcut in Ubuntu Linux. Waterfox is a free open-source fork of Firefox, claims to be ethical and user-centric, emphasizing performance and privacy.
-
ZDNet ☛ When Bluetooth on GNU/Linux fails, this command can come to the rescue. Here's how to set it up
If your GNU/Linux distribution is having trouble with Bluetooth, and the GUI isn't helping, there's a command you can use that has a better chance of solving your problem.