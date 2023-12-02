ASRock Challenger ITX Intel Arc A380 Graphics Card
With out-of-box support in Ubuntu 23.04, we’re finally able to test Intel’s Arc line of discrete GPUs in a stable and repeatable fashion. The Arc A380 is the entry-level model of Intel’s first line of discrete GPUs and can be found for around USD$150 on Newegg and Amazon. With the flagship GPU, the A770, only competing against nVidia and AMD’s mid-range offerings such as the GeForce 3060, one may not expect much in terms of performance from the Arc A380.