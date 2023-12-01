today's leftovers
-
TecMint ☛ How to Run Any Linux Distribution Directly from Hard Disk
This tutorial will concentrate on presenting a way you can run some Linux ISO distributions directly from your hard disk by editing Ubuntu 22.04 GRUB2 (works on Ubuntu 20.04 or earlier) menu which is the default boot loader in most modern Linux distributions.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mesa 23.3 is out now with the NVK Vulkan driver for NVIDIA
Developer Eric Engestrom announced yesterday the fresh release of the Mesa 23.3 open source graphics drivers.
-
Perl ☛ Perl Advent Calendar 2023
After some thinking about exactly how to add ornaments to Christmas tunes, a young guitarist elf pointed to CPAN and the Music::MelodicDevice::Ornamentation module, that seemed to fit the bill perfectly.
-
Rachel ☛ clang now makes binaries an original Pi B+ can't run
movw. That's not in armv6l, apparently. So yeah, this compiler is effectively cross-compiling for armv7 (or something) by default. That's not very useful.
You can work around this by grabbing the compiler by the lapels and saying "build for armv6, punk", and it will give you a working binary: [...]
-
Armin Ronacher ☛ Bundleless: Not Doing Things Makes You Fast
The solution isn't to increase bundling but to reduce overall code execution, particularly at startup. By optimizing module structure, minimizing cross-dependencies, and adopting lazy loading, you can significantly decrease load times and enable hot reloading of components. Don't forget that in addition to all the bytes you're not loading, you're also not parsing or executing code. You become faster by not doing all of this.