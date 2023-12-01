Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

I was a remote opening keynote speaker at ACM SCORED 2023, which we decided meant that I sent a video to play and I was on Discord during the talk for attendees to text directly with question as the video played, and then we did some live but still remote Q&A after the talk.

My talk was titled “Open Source Supply Chain Security at Google” and was 45 minutes long. I spent a while at the start defining open source supply chain security and a while at the end on comparisons with the 1970s. In between, I talked about various supply chain-related efforts at Google. All the Google efforts mentioned in the talk have been publicly discussed elsewhere and are linked below.