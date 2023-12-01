Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Undeadly ☛ Game of Trees 0.94 released
Version 0.94 of Game of Trees has been released (and the port updated): [...]
-
Russ Cox ☛ Open Source Supply Chain Security at Google
I was a remote opening keynote speaker at ACM SCORED 2023, which we decided meant that I sent a video to play and I was on Discord during the talk for attendees to text directly with question as the video played, and then we did some live but still remote Q&A after the talk.
My talk was titled “Open Source Supply Chain Security at Google” and was 45 minutes long. I spent a while at the start defining open source supply chain security and a while at the end on comparisons with the 1970s. In between, I talked about various supply chain-related efforts at Google. All the Google efforts mentioned in the talk have been publicly discussed elsewhere and are linked below.
-
Paolo Melchiorre ☛ Pelican 4.9: classless Simple theme with semantic HTML
Two weeks ago, version 4.9 of Pelican was released, the Python-based static site generator that I have been using for years for my blog.
I have contributed to this new version with various features, but the one I like more is related to the built-in theme “Simple”.
The Pelican built-in “Simple” was always used only as a base theme, it was made up of basic HTML and never contained a style sheet, but there were references to useless classes inside.
-
University of Toronto ☛ The quietly impressive thing mail clients do when you write HTML mail
It's not news that a great deal of email in the world today is written in HTML, and has been for some time. If you insist on plain text email, you're increasingly an anachronism. Many people writing email probably don't even think about people who prefer plain text, and I think many mail clients will default to HTML even if you're replying to a plain text message, so even if you write to me in HTML and I write back in plain text, your reply is back to HTML again.
-
[Repeat] Daniel Stenberg ☛ xCurl
I have not been able to figure out how to download xCurl in any form, and since I can’t find the source code I cannot really get a grip of exactly how much and how invasive Microsoft has patched this. They have not been in touch or communicated about this work of theirs to anyone in the curl project.
Therefore, I also cannot say which libcurl version this is based on – as there is no telling of that on the page describing xCurl.
-
Education
-
CCC ☛ 37c3: 37th Chaos Communication Congress
27.-30.12.2023, CCH Hamburg
-
FSF ☛ EmacsConf joins Free Software Foundation fiscal sponsorship program
EmacsConf is the premier Emacs conference. EmacsConf is a volunteer-run, community conference with sessions on all things GNU Emacs, Emacs Lisp, and popular Emacs features like Org-mode. The conference has grown rapidly in the last few years. It welcomes speakers of all backgrounds and all levels of experience from across the world. EmacsConf is rooted in the active, passionate community surrounding GNU Emacs, and like Emacs itself, it is committed to user freedom. It is organized and run using an entirely free software stack. It is also accessible to all, safeguarding the possibility to fully participate in the conference using only free software.
-