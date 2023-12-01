Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

Shotcut 23.11 Open-Source Video Editor Adds NVIDIA AV1 Hardware Encoding

Highlights of Shotcut 23.11 include support for the NVIDIA AV1 (av1_nvenc) hardware encoder on Linux and Windows systems, as well as the addition of easing for keyframes, including Ease In, Ease Out, and Ease In/Out with different levels of acceleration and tricks like elastic and bounce.

digiKam 8.2 Open-Source Photo Management App Is Now Available for Download

digiKam 8.2 is here after about four months after the digiKam 8.1 release, which introduced four new templates for 6.8 inch photo papers in the Print Creator feature, added the ability to remove all face tags from selected items and to remove all tags from selected items except face tags, and improved the usability of the Image Properties sidebar tab.

NixOS 23.11 “Tapir” Released with the GNOME 45 Desktop and Wi-Fi 6 Support

Coming six months after NixOS 23.05, the NixOS 23.11 release is here to introduce the latest GNOME 45 “Riga” desktop environment series. The GNOME edition ships with the GNOME 45.1 desktop by default on a Wayland session for both bare metal and virtual machines.

Latest Steam Client Update Improves Steam Overlay for CS2 and Other Games on Linux

For Linux users, the new Steam Client update fixes several bugs in the Steam Overlay that caused rendering to stall in some video games, such as Watch Dogs, and some crashes in other titles, as well as to improve double click handling and mouse clicks for the Counter-Strike 2 video game.

Armbian 23.11 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS and Support for New Devices

Armbian 23.11 (codename Topi) introduces support for new devices, including the Khadas VIM1S and Khadas VIM4 single-board computers, Texas Instruments SK-TDA4VM processor starter kit for edge AI vision systems, NanoPi R6S and NanoPi R6C IoT gateways, HiKey 960 development platform, ArmSoM-W3 board, Tanix TX6 media player, Inovato Quadra and Mekotronics R58X-Pro ARM mini PCs, as well as the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro tablet.

4MLinux 44 Adds System-Wide VA-API Support, Improves Printing Support

Still using the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series that was introduced in 4MLinux 43, the 4MLinux 44 release is here to add system-wide support for the Video Acceleration API (VA-API) through the Mesa graphics stack, improved support for SPL printing, as well as improved support for wireless networking.

Mesa 23.3 Linux Graphics Stack Brings NVK Vulkan Driver, Raspberry Pi 5 Support

Highlights of the Mesa 23.3 graphics stack include official support for the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer via the v3d (OpenGL) and v3dv (Vulkan) drivers, as well as the NVK Vulkan driver developed by Collabora for NVIDIA hardware, which recently reached Vulkan 1.0 conformance.

KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing

Accompanied by the beta versions of KDE Frameworks 6 and KDE Gear 24.02 software suites, all built against the Qt 6 application framework, the first KDE Plasma 6 beta release is here with another layer of bug fixes and improvements that make the upcoming desktop environment more stable and reliable for everyday use.

Cinnamon 6.0 Desktop Environment Arrives with Initial Wayland Support

The biggest new feature in the Cinnamon 6.0 desktop environment is the implementation of an experimental Wayland session. As I mentioned in some of my previous articles, it certainly looks like 2024 is the year of the Wayland desktop as more and more desktop environments and GNU/Linux distributions are adopting it by default.

LinuxGizmos.com

Renesas reveals its first 32-bit RISC-V CPU

Small development ESP32 board with PoE support

Waveshare ESP32-S3 dev board integrates 4.3” Touch LCD

news

Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 01, 2023

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Red Hat’s RHEL 10 will Phase Out Xorg in Favor of Wayland
RHEL 10’s plan reveals Wayland’s dominance in future Linux releases, focusing on enhanced display features
KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing
The KDE Project released today the first beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment for public testing three weeks after the alpha development milestone.
NixOS 23.11 released
This release will receive bugfixes and security updates for seven months (up until 2024-06-30)
LibreOffice 24.2 Alpha1 is available for testing
LibreOffice 24.2 will be released as final at the beginning of February, 2024
Cinnamon 6.0 Desktop Environment Arrives with Initial Wayland Support
Work on the Cinnamon 6.0 is over and the final release landed today on GitHub, so it’s my pleasure to guide you guys through some of the most important changes included in this major update.
This Month's Desktop/Laptop Operating System Market Share Across Europe, With Focus on GNU/Linux
Norway is a bit of an outlier there
 
Security, Chatbots (Spybots), and Windows TCO
assorted and sorted security links
today's leftovers
5 links, 3 about coding
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS news
Linux Devices and Open Hardware/Modding
Some hardware news
Raspberry Pi Stories, Projects, Hacks (Including Raspberry Pi 5)
5 Raspberry Pi links
GNU Taler v0.9.3 released
We have addressed over 200 individual issues, our bug tracker has the full list. Notable changes include: [...]
Games: Proton Experimental, Steam Deck, and More
7 new articles from Liam Dawe
6 Best Free and Open Source Human Resource Management Software
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart
Fed up with Linux/Debian, moving all the things to FreeBSD!
I decided to upgrade all of my servers
Troubles at X and Overwhelming Fear of Microsoft Layoffs at Activision Blizzard
Proprietary giants waning
Open Source Spacecraft Avionics With NASA's Core Flight System
consists of an operating system abstraction layer (OSAL), the underlying OS (VxWorks, FreeRTOS, RTEMS, POSIX, etc.), and the applications that run on top of the OSAL alongside the Core Flight Executive (cFE) component
Security and Windows TCO
many Windows incidents again
Red Hat: Shaping the Narrative With IBM's Media Budget
"Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Will Be Wayland-Only"
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Proprietary Stuff and Leftovers
some opposition news too
Programming With R: Releases and More
Some R news
Free Software Leftovers
4 more stories
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Canonical at CES 202
Canonical bews
Steam Deck (GNU/Linux Powered) Sales Surge, Best PS2 Games For Emulation & Steam Deck (2023)
some gamers' stuff
Security Leftovers
incidents and breaches
Shotcut 23.11 Open-Source Video Editor Adds NVIDIA AV1 Hardware Encoding
Shotcut 23.11 open-source, cross-platform, and free video editing software written in Qt has been officially released today as a major update that brings some new features and lots of improvements.
Android Leftovers
12 New Android Features Arrive Through Google Messages, Wear OS, More
OpenMandriva Lx 5 Review: Distribution of Simplicity and Power
We test drive the OpenMandriva Lx 5 "Iodine", the latest release that combines user-friendliness with cutting-edge technology.
Fedora Family / IBM: Fedora Docs workshop and Cockpit 306
Some Red Hat stuff
digiKam 8.2 Open-Source Photo Management App Is Now Available for Download
digiKam, the open-source, free, and cross-platform professional photo management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows, has been updated to version 8.2.
Open Hardware: RISC-V, Yocto, ESP32
3 new posts
Jonathan Riddell and Qt 6: KDiagram 3.0.0 and KWeatherCore 0.8.0
Some KDE releases
Mozilla: Thunderbird for Android and Introducing llamafile
Some Mozilla news
Security Leftovers
half a dozen more links
Android Leftovers
Samsung has updated these devices to Android 14
today's howtos
5 howtos
NixOS 23.11 “Tapir” Released with the GNOME 45 Desktop and Wi-Fi 6 Support
NixOS, a Linux distribution and a set of packages usable on other Linux systems and macOS, has been updated today to version 23.11.
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, Linux Out Loud, LinDoz, Distrobox
4 episodes
Android Leftovers
These are the 10 best Android apps of the year – according to Google
Major Versions of PipeWire, Firefox arrive in Tumbleweed
Rolling release users of openSUSE Tumbleweed who did a zypper dup on and after Monday will have a couple new major version updates
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming
FOSS and coding
Open Hardware/Modding-Friendly Devices: Raspberry Pi and More
Raspberry Pi articles and more
Security and Windows TCO
mostly Windows TCO
Games: Gratuitous Space Shooty Game and Unity (Microsoft Mono) Still in Crisis
2 stories
today's howtos
many howtos for today
myAGV 2023 four-wheel mobile robot ships with Raspberry Pi 4 or Jetson Nano
Both myAGV 2023 models run Ubuntu 22.04 with ROS, support online firmware updates via myStudio
Open source email pioneer Roundcube joins the Nextcloud family
We are thrilled to announce that Roundcube project has found a new home with Nextcloud
17 Best Free and Open Source Graphical Image Viewers
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
today's leftovers
5 more stories
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and “AirGradient ONE”
2 CNX articles
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Microsoft among the main culprits
Kernel Articles in LWN
4 new articles liberated from paywall moments ago
Fractal 5: Linux Matrix Messaging App Level-Up with GTK 4 and Rust SDK
Matrix messaging app for GNOME gets an upgrade with GTK4, Rust SDK, and more.
Latest Steam Client Update Improves Steam Overlay for CS2 and Other Games on Linux
Valve released today a new stable Steam Client update that brings various improvements for Linux gamers, as well as a couple of new features and numerous bug fixes.
Google Purging Many Accounts: My Experience
a rant about Google
Links 30/11/2023: Google Purging Many Accounts and Content (to Save Money), Finland Fully Seals Border With Russia
Links for the day
Kernel and Graphics Leftovers
3 more stories
Open Hardware and Linux-centric Hardware
another half dozen
Arduino and Raspberry Pi Projects
half a dozen new stories
coreboot 4.22 & 4.22.01 have been released
The next release is planned for the 19th of February, 2024
Servers: Omnios Server and Kubernetes
Some back end stuff
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
mostly the latter
Programming Leftovers
Rust, Perl, and much more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: Eleutheria, Digital Public Goods Alliance Meeting, and Openwashing by OSI
Some FOSS links
New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients with Retro Commander and Sand:Box - 2023-11-29 Edition
Between 2023-11-22 and 2023-11-29 there were 16 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients
Mozilla Firefox: Tor Browser 13.5a2 and Open extensions on Firefox for Android
Some Firefox news
Armbian 23.11 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS and Support for New Devices
The Armbian project announced today the release and general availability of Armbian 23.11 as the latest version of this GNU/Linux distribution tailored for ARM-powered embedded devices.
Events: FOSDEM, Free Software Directory Meeting, and IETF 118
4 new links
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters and Coder Radio
Two new episodes
Lists of GNU/Linux Software and Reflections on Version 4.5.0 of syslog-ng
Some software news
today's howtos
many howtos for Wednesday
4MLinux 44 Adds System-Wide VA-API Support, Improves Printing Support
4MLinux creator Zbigniew Konojacki announced today the release and general availability for download of a new stable and major release of his independent and lightweight GNU/Linux distribution, 4MLinux 44.
The Free Software Foundation's (FSF) International Day Against DRM
new press release for IDAD
Mesa 23.3 Linux Graphics Stack Brings the NVK Vulkan Driver for NVIDIA Hardware
The Mesa 3D Project announced today the release and general availability of Mesa 23.3 as the latest version of this open-source graphics stack for GNU/Linux distributions and other platforms.
Android Leftovers
Firefox for Android is getting over 400 more extensions in December
Fedora Workstation 39 and beyond
I have not been so active for a while with writing these Fedora Workstation updates and part of the reason was that I felt I was beginning to repeat myself a lot
Paru 2.0 Arch’s AUR Helper Is a Major Update After Long Hiatus
Revamped Paru 2.0 enhances Arch Linux package management with superior PKGBUILD repo support, interactive commands, and system updates
Android Leftovers
5 Best upcoming Android games in 2024
PeerTube Gets Better Features Than YouTube With Version 6 Release
Ever wanted to run your video platform free from the clutches of Big Tech?
today's howtos
technical posts
Games: Dredge, Steam, and More
half a dozen posts, mostly by Liam Dawe
Northern Africa: GNU/Linux at About 3% on Desktops and Laptops, Android Reduces Microsoft Windows to Very Little
a consistent downward trend for Microsoft
Richard Stallman: Releasing Free Software If You Work at a University
Date: 2021/10/01
Stable kernels: Linux 6.6.3, Linux 6.5.13, Linux 6.1.64, Linux 5.15.140, Linux 5.10.202, Linux 5.4.262, Linux 4.19.300, and Linux 4.14.331
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.3 kernel
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Tails 5.20 Brings Latest Tor Browser, Ditches AdGuard Filter List
Tails 5.20 release enhanced privacy with the Tor Browser 13.0.4 update and improved email security with Thunderbird 115.5.0
Varia is a Brand New Download Manager for Linux
Varia is a new, open-source download manager for Linux based on Aria2, a powerful command-line download utility
14 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based Music Players
Linux has many music tools which offer enhanced functionality and integration with internet music services
Off-Theme Presents: Shades of Purple
One unexpected week-long break later (sorry)… in the third installment of Off-Theme, let’s have a taste of a global theme with a rather eye-grabbing set of shades
FriendlyELEC CM3588 NAS Kit comes with four M.2 Key-M 2280 PCIe Gen 3 x1 sockets
FriendlyELEC provides Debian 11, Ubuntu 22.04, Android 12 TV, FriendlyWrt 21.02/23.05 (OpenWrt forks), and OpenMediaVault images, all based on a fairly recent Linux 6.1 LTS kernel
today's leftovers
FSF, IBM, and more
More Security Incidents, Patches, and Microsoft Windows TCO
Windows leads to breaches
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Other Canonical/Ubuntu News
5 links for today
Insider Tips for Buying a New Personal Computer
Consider the Benefits of Linux and Chromebooks
Support for AMD’s next-gen GPUs has been spotted in recent Linux patches
Previous patches referred to the GPUs as GFX10 and GFX10.2
TUXEDO Sirius 16 Unveiled as TUXEDO’s First All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop
TUXEDO Sirius 16 announced as TUXEDO Computers’ first all-AMD Linux gaming laptop featuring AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS and AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT.
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
5 stories
Proprietary Qt Releases and 'Free' Samples for Schools
Some Qt news
Red Hat Plans to Retire X.Org Server in RHEL 10
Red Hat announces the removal of X.Org Server in RHEL 10, signalling a strategic move towards a more secure, feature-rich graphical environment with Wayland.
Programming Leftovers
Python, KDE, and more
New or Updates Lists of GNU/Linux
4 lists and one ASUSTOR Data Master review
Linux Devices and Projects/Products: FriendlyELEC, Raspberry Pi, Arduino
Open Hardware and such
today's howtos
few for now
Ultramarine Linux 39 Review: Fedora for Everyone
A review of Ultramarine Linux 39, which brings the Fedora 39 base, the latest Kernel and customized desktops.
weston 13.0.0
This is the official release for weston 13.0.0
Switcheroo - Simple & Modern GTK4 Image Converter for Linux
Looking for app to convert your photo images into other formats? Try Switcheroo.