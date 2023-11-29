Insider Tips for Buying a New Personal Computer

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 29, 2023



The Linux operating system is in a unique category. More often than not, Linux users do not buy new computers with Linux pre-installed. Instead, they purchase off-the-shelf Windows computers and install a Linux distribution alongside or fully replace Windows. Various Linux options offer much more flexibility in how much RAM is needed.

Consider the Benefits of Linux and Chromebooks

If you are deciding between Windows and macOS options, Windows PCs are a cheaper option. From a usability standpoint, the primary difference with running Linux is that it cannot natively use programs that run on either Windows or Apple computers.

However, software such as Wine and Crossover makes it possible to run Windows programs as part of Linux. So, switching to Linux may still be a viable option for both personal and business use.

Potential users are often dissuaded from switching to Linux due to old-school criticisms that it is more difficult to use or not as good. I have used the Linux OS for many years with very few compatibility issues.

Linux applications are fine-tuned to save files in formats compatible with other computing platforms for seamless readability across different systems.

As a Linux user, I exchange files globally in my role as a content provider. For example, I provide digital files to clients and publishers in various formats, such as Word docs, Excel spreadsheets, and PowerPoint presentations. I rarely encounter the need to convert and resend documents using my standby Windows computer, and it’s uncommon for me to receive a document that Linux cannot open natively.

Truth be told, modern-day Linux is easy to install and use. It has a graphical user interface or GUI that eliminates the use of terminal commands. In fact, many Linux distributions are designed to have the same look and feel as Windows and macOS.

