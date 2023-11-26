Arduino Projects and Adventures
-
This DIY tool automates LED testing and current limit calculations
GPIO pins on most microcontrollers operate at low voltages, typically between 3.3V and 5V, and are unable to deliver much current — oftentimes stopping at 20-40mA. This is why, when setting up an LED, series resistors are used to limit the amount of current draw and prevent damage to the pin.
-
Controlling a power strip with a keyword spotting model and the Nicla Voice
As Jallson Suryo discusses in his project, adding voice controls to our appliances typically involves an internet connection and a smart assistant device such as Amazon Alexa or Surveillance Giant Google Assistant. This means extra latency, security concerns, and increased expenses due to the additional hardware and bandwidth requirements.
-
UNO R4 Stars: Meet Daniel Jansson
The launch of the Arduino UNO R4 marks a huge leap forward for our community. For us, it’s also the chance to celebrate the people who bring our ecosystem to life with their bright ideas, radiant enthusiasm, and shining insight.