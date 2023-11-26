GIMP 3.0 Release Plan

Jehan Pages who is the lead developer and maintainer of GIMP made an announcement on Patreon yesterday. GIMP 3.0 is tentatively scheduled for release in May 2024.

The situation with bugs in GIMP — and I’m sorry I have no other words for this — is getting out of hand. They recently passed the 4K mark, which is, like, a 30% increase in just about a year. Of those 4K+ bug reports and feature requests a whopping 624 bugs 1 are crashers. And that is just crazy.

One possibility here is to declare amnesty for all bug reports filed against the current stable series and then reopen the ones that will be reproduced by users in the new release. That would be a quite horrible policy of dealing with bug reports. But given the bug reporting dynamics and the availability of developers, I just don’t see any other way to handle this. It’s that or never getting to actually do the release.

There are many more things I’m still concerned about. The incorrect scale at which the canvas is rendered on HiDPI displays, the insane controls in tool settings, and other things.

Look, I’m just being realistic here. Completing this release is going to take a huge toll on the team. If you are in a position to help them with stabilizing the program, please consider doing so.

Once 3.0 is released, we can have a long conversation about the way the team plans their work, which is not great, and the way they finance it, which is even worse. But right now the community needs to finish off this SOB of a release.

