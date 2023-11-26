Debian's Jonathan Dowland on bndcmpr and Dockerfile ARG footgun
Jonathan Dowland: bndcmpr
(I also provided a Spotify playlist. Not all of the tracks in the playlist were available on Spotify, or Bandcamp.)
Since then I discovered an independent service bndcmpr which lets you build and share playlists from tracks hosted on Bandcamp.
Jonathan Dowland: Dockerfile ARG footgun
This week I stumbled across a footgun in the Dockerfile/Containerfile
ARGinstruction.
ARGis used to define a build-time variable, possibly with a default value embedded in the Dockerfile, which can be overridden at build-time (by passing
--build-arg). The value of a variable
FOOis interpolated into any following instructions that include the token
$FOO.
This behaves a little similar to the existing instruction
ENV, which, for
RUNinstructions at least, can also be interpolated, but can't (I don't think) be set at build time, and bleeds through to the resulting image metadata.