Security Issues and Windows TCO

Two of the country’s largest consumer credit reporting agencies, TransUnion and Experian, may have been hit by a fresh data hack, potentially exposing the financial and personal data of South Africans to risk.

The hackers, the Brazil-based N4ughtySecTU Group, which has hacked TransUnion before, had again bypassed the organisation’s firewalls and security and managed to get away with the data.

In their communication to TimesLIVE, the hackers shared journalist Sabelo Skiti’s name and identity number through his personal WhatsApp account.

“The N4aughtySec Group is currently inside your and your clients’ infrastructure and will expose all data and system files in the next 24 hours should our ransom demands not be met in 24 hours,” the hackers told both organisations in their closed message.