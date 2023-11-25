RLXOS Silaghana - rlxos

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 25, 2023



The term 'Silaṇghana,' rooted in Sanskrit, embodies the unyielding hardness akin to stone. This concept perfectly encapsulates the essence of RLXOS, a project dedicated to delivering a software release as steadfast and reliable as rock.

Silaghana marks the major release of RLXOS, encompassing significant changes, exciting features, and the potential to break backward compatibility. Here's a glimpse of what Silaghana offers:

🖥️ Desktop Environment Switch: We've transitioned from GNOME to Xfce4.

