Project Bluefin: A Linux Desktop for Serious Developers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 24, 2023



Like many people who play at programming, and more importantly, the ones who actually do it for a living, I use a Linux desktop. Now, well, I can’t do any better than to quote from Bluefin‘s creator, Jorge Casto, a top open source and Linux community manager, “Bluefin is a custom image of Fedora Silverblue by a bunch of cloud native nerds. We want a reliable desktop experience that runs everything, but we’re too lazy to maintain anything. So we automated the entire delivery pipeline in GitHub.”

I like it!

To take it piece by piece, Fedora Silverblue is an immutable desktop Linux that uses the GNOME interface. On top of this, Castro and his buddies wanted a desktop with a more Ubuntu-like feel.

