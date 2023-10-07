According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Trotting at Low Latency

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 07, 2023



Now UK-based, too

THE new site of Tux Machines now contains about 200,000 pages, including thousands of images. After conversions from Drupal and Gallery to static pages the response time is close to zero, i.e. things are nearly instant (request times even at high frequency), e.g. the old blog.

Tux Machines has had performance issues in recent years. Drupal in particular could occasionally cause load spikes at the database's back end. The migration of Tux Machines helps tackle this problem once and for all. From what we can gather, all the important old posts and comments are fully preserved. Let's look forward to the 20th anniversary half a year from now and then to the next 10 years. We're now in Gemini too. █