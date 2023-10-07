Trotting at Low Latency
Now UK-based, too
THE new site of Tux Machines now contains about 200,000 pages, including thousands of images. After conversions from Drupal and Gallery to static pages the response time is close to zero, i.e. things are nearly instant (request times even at high frequency), e.g. the old blog.
Tux Machines has had performance issues in recent years. Drupal in particular could occasionally cause load spikes at the database's back end. The migration of Tux Machines helps tackle this problem once and for all. From what we can gather, all the important old posts and comments are fully preserved. Let's look forward to the 20th anniversary half a year from now and then to the next 10 years. We're now in Gemini too. █