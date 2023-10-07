Security Leftovers
Slackware: Chromium package and release update
You have surely noticed an increase in the frequency with which I am releasing new chromium and chromium-ungoogled packages. This is caused by a new release policy from Google, with an update every week and a bump in the major version (currently 117) every month.
MGM Resorts Says Ransomware Hack Cost $110 Million
MGM Resorts said costs from a disruptive ransomware hack has exceeded $110 million, including $10 million in one-time consulting cleanup fees.
Organizations Warned of Top 10 Cybersecurity Misconfigurations Seen by CISA, NSA
CISA and the NSA are urging network defenders and software developers to address the top ten cybersecurity misconfigurations.
Nonprofit Service Provider Blackbaud Settles Data Breach Case for $49.5M With States
The fundraising software company Blackbaud has agreed to pay $49.5 million to settle claims brought by the attorneys general of 49 states and Washington, D.C., related to a 2020 data breach.
CISA Reverses Course on Malicious Exploitation of Video Conferencing Device Flaws
CISA has removed from its KEV catalog five Owl Labs video conferencing flaws that require the attacker to be in Bluetooth range.