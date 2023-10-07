Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Try Our Gemini Capsule, It's Ready (With More to Come)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 07, 2023



THE Gemini capsule of this site (needs a Gemini client to access) is still work in progress because we need to restore a number of old services, such as hit counters and access to Git changelogs. But it is otherwise fully working/functional in the sense that all the latest entries are there and the navigation links function correctly. We hope that some time in the coming weeks we'll look back at this migration to Debian 12 and be proud that the site is now more future-proof (no PHP and relational databases, except when adding new pages). █