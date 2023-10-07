Try Our Gemini Capsule, It's Ready (With More to Come)
THE Gemini capsule of this site (needs a Gemini client to access) is still work in progress because we need to restore a number of old services, such as hit counters and access to Git changelogs. But it is otherwise fully working/functional in the sense that all the latest entries are there and the navigation links function correctly. We hope that some time in the coming weeks we'll look back at this migration to Debian 12 and be proud that the site is now more future-proof (no PHP and relational databases, except when adding new pages). █