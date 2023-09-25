Today in Techrights
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 25, 2023,
updated Sep 25, 2023
- Godot 4.2 is Approaching, But After What Happened to Unity All Game Developers Should be Careful
- We hope Unity will burn in a massive fire and, as for Godot, we hope it'll get rid of Microsoft
- Purge of Software Freedom and Its Voices
- Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
- Proprietary Panda: Don't Be Misled by the Innocent Looks of Ubuntu (and Microsoft Canonical)
- Given the number of disgruntled employees who leave Canonical and given Ubuntu's trend of just copying whatever IBM does in Fedora, is there still a good reason to choose Ubuntu?
-
-
-
- Linux Too Big to Be Properly Maintained When There's an Incentive to Sell More and More Things (Complexity and Narrow Support Window)
- They want your money, not your peace of mind. That's a problem.
- Modern Web Means Proprietary Trash
- Mozilla is financially beholden to Google and thus we cannot expect any pushback or for Firefox to "reclaims the Web" a second time around
- GNU/Linux Has Conquered the World, But Users' Freedom Has Not (Impediments Remain in Hardware)
- Installing one's system of choice on a device is very hard, sometimes impossible
- Another Copyright Lawsuit Against Microsoft (or its Proxy) for Misuse of Large Works by Chatbot
- Some people mocked us for saying this day would come; chatbots are a huge disappointment and they're on very shaky legal ground
- Privacy is Not a Crime, Reporting Hidden Facts Is Not a Crime Either
- the powerful companies/governments/societies get to know everything about everybody, but if anyone out there discovers or shares dark secrets about those powerful companies/governments/societies, that's a "crime"
- United Workforce Always Better for the Workers
- In the case of technology, it is possible that a lack of collective action is because of relatively high salaries and less physically-demanding jobs
- GNOME and GTK Taking Freedom Away From Users
- Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
- GNOME is Worse Today (in 2023) Than When I Did GTK Development 20+ Years Ago
- To me it seems like GNOME is moving backward, not forward, mostly removing features and functionality rather than adding any
- HowTos Are Moving to Tux Machines
- HowTos (or howtos) are very important in their own right, but they can easily distract from the news and howtos are usually quite timeless or time-insensitive
- Debian GNU/Linux is a Fine Operating System, But What if People Die Making It for Somebody's Corporate/Personal Gain?
- Will companies that exploited unpaid volunteers ever be held accountable for loss of life, caused by burnout, excessive work, or poverty?
- Links 24/09/2023: 5 Days' Worth of News (Catchup)
- Links for the day
- Leftover Links 24/09/2023: Russia, COVID, and More
- Links for the day
- Forty Years of GNU and the Free Software Movement
- by FSF
- Gemini and Web in Tandem
- We're already learning, over IRC, that out new site is fully compatible with simple command line- and ncurses-based Web browsers. Failing that, there's Gemini.
- Red Hat Pretends to Have "Community Commitment to Open Source" While Scuttling the Fedora Community (Among Others)
- RHEL is becoming more proprietary over time and community seems to boil down to unpaid volunteers (at least that's how IBM see the "community")
- IBM Neglecting Users of GNU/Linux on Laptops and Desktops
- Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
- Personal Identification on the 'Modern' Net
- Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
- Not Your Daily Driver: Don't Build With Rust or Adopt Rust-based Software If You Value Long-Term Reliance
- Rust is a whole bunch of hype.
- The Future of the Web is Not the Web
- The supposedly "modern" stuff ought to occupy some other protocol, maybe "app://"
- YouTube Has Just Become Even More Sinister
- The way Google has been treating the Web (and Web browsers) sheds a clue about future plans and prospects
- Initial Announcement of GNU (for Gnu's Not Unix) on September 27, 1983
- History matters
- Upgrade and Migration Status
- Git is working, IPFS is working, IRC is working, Gemini is working
- Yesterday in the 'Sister Site', Tux Machines (10 More Stories)
- Scope-wise, many stories fit neatly into both sites, but posting the same twice makes no sense logistically
- The New Techrights Will be Much Faster
- A prompt response to FUD is important. It's time-sensitive.
- Slanderous Media Campaigns Trying to Link Linux to 'Backdoors'
- Backdoors are typically things that exist by design or get added intentionally (ask Microsoft!), but when it comes to "Linux" in the media the rules are different
- The Spamification of GNU/Linux News Sites (or the Web as a Whole) and Why It's Time to Move on, Writing More Stories and Analysis
- If you are an enthusiastic Free software user, consider setting up a blog or GemLog (Gemini log)
- Techrights is Upgrading
- Over the next few days Techrights will be archiving over 40,000 older pages
- YouTube Was Never Free Hosting and It Turns Hard-Working People Into Hostages
- An accusation, with presumed guilt, seems sufficient for some
- The Right to Strike Underutilised by Workers in the Technology Sector
- Geeks need to learn how to strike, too.
- Welcome to the New Techrights
- Looking ahead, we'll probably produce more stories than before because lessening the underlying complexity lets us focus on substance
- A Short History of Content Management Systems or Data Shuffles in Boycott Novell and Techrights
- In 2006 the site was 'purely' WordPress
- GNU Turns 40 This Coming Week
- 4 decades of "4 Freedoms" show the world that the original definition withstood the test of time