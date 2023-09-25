Tux Machines

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 13.0a5 (Android, Windows, macOS, Linux)

This release updates Firefox to 115.3.0esr, including bug fixes, stability improvements and important security updates. Android-specific security updates from Firefox 118 are not yet available, but will be part of the next alpha release scheduled for next week.

LinuxGizmos.com

ESP32 board equipped with Ethernet and MicroSD card slot

SparkFun launches IoT Brushless motor driver

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 24th, 2023

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 25, 2023
updated Sep 25, 2023

Godot 4.2 is Approaching, But After What Happened to Unity All Game Developers Should be Careful
We hope Unity will burn in a massive fire and, as for Godot, we hope it'll get rid of Microsoft
Purge of Software Freedom and Its Voices
Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
Proprietary Panda: Don't Be Misled by the Innocent Looks of Ubuntu (and Microsoft Canonical)
Given the number of disgruntled employees who leave Canonical and given Ubuntu's trend of just copying whatever IBM does in Fedora, is there still a good reason to choose Ubuntu?
 
Linux Too Big to Be Properly Maintained When There's an Incentive to Sell More and More Things (Complexity and Narrow Support Window)
They want your money, not your peace of mind. That's a problem.
Modern Web Means Proprietary Trash
Mozilla is financially beholden to Google and thus we cannot expect any pushback or for Firefox to "reclaims the Web" a second time around
GNU/Linux Has Conquered the World, But Users' Freedom Has Not (Impediments Remain in Hardware)
Installing one's system of choice on a device is very hard, sometimes impossible
Another Copyright Lawsuit Against Microsoft (or its Proxy) for Misuse of Large Works by Chatbot
Some people mocked us for saying this day would come; chatbots are a huge disappointment and they're on very shaky legal ground
Privacy is Not a Crime, Reporting Hidden Facts Is Not a Crime Either
the powerful companies/governments/societies get to know everything about everybody, but if anyone out there discovers or shares dark secrets about those powerful companies/governments/societies, that's a "crime"
United Workforce Always Better for the Workers
In the case of technology, it is possible that a lack of collective action is because of relatively high salaries and less physically-demanding jobs
GNOME and GTK Taking Freedom Away From Users
Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
GNOME is Worse Today (in 2023) Than When I Did GTK Development 20+ Years Ago
To me it seems like GNOME is moving backward, not forward, mostly removing features and functionality rather than adding any
HowTos Are Moving to Tux Machines
HowTos (or howtos) are very important in their own right, but they can easily distract from the news and howtos are usually quite timeless or time-insensitive
Debian GNU/Linux is a Fine Operating System, But What if People Die Making It for Somebody's Corporate/Personal Gain?
Will companies that exploited unpaid volunteers ever be held accountable for loss of life, caused by burnout, excessive work, or poverty?
Links 24/09/2023: 5 Days' Worth of News (Catchup)
Links for the day
Leftover Links 24/09/2023: Russia, COVID, and More
Links for the day
Forty Years of GNU and the Free Software Movement
by FSF
Gemini and Web in Tandem
We're already learning, over IRC, that out new site is fully compatible with simple command line- and ncurses-based Web browsers. Failing that, there's Gemini.
Red Hat Pretends to Have "Community Commitment to Open Source" While Scuttling the Fedora Community (Among Others)
RHEL is becoming more proprietary over time and community seems to boil down to unpaid volunteers (at least that's how IBM see the "community")
IBM Neglecting Users of GNU/Linux on Laptops and Desktops
Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
Personal Identification on the 'Modern' Net
Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
Not Your Daily Driver: Don't Build With Rust or Adopt Rust-based Software If You Value Long-Term Reliance
Rust is a whole bunch of hype.
The Future of the Web is Not the Web
The supposedly "modern" stuff ought to occupy some other protocol, maybe "app://"
YouTube Has Just Become Even More Sinister
The way Google has been treating the Web (and Web browsers) sheds a clue about future plans and prospects
Initial Announcement of GNU (for Gnu's Not Unix) on September 27, 1983
History matters
Upgrade and Migration Status
Git is working, IPFS is working, IRC is working, Gemini is working
Yesterday in the 'Sister Site', Tux Machines (10 More Stories)
Scope-wise, many stories fit neatly into both sites, but posting the same twice makes no sense logistically
The New Techrights Will be Much Faster
A prompt response to FUD is important. It's time-sensitive.
Slanderous Media Campaigns Trying to Link Linux to 'Backdoors'
Backdoors are typically things that exist by design or get added intentionally (ask Microsoft!), but when it comes to "Linux" in the media the rules are different
The Spamification of GNU/Linux News Sites (or the Web as a Whole) and Why It's Time to Move on, Writing More Stories and Analysis
If you are an enthusiastic Free software user, consider setting up a blog or GemLog (Gemini log)
Techrights is Upgrading
Over the next few days Techrights will be archiving over 40,000 older pages
YouTube Was Never Free Hosting and It Turns Hard-Working People Into Hostages
An accusation, with presumed guilt, seems sufficient for some
The Right to Strike Underutilised by Workers in the Technology Sector
Geeks need to learn how to strike, too.
Welcome to the New Techrights
Looking ahead, we'll probably produce more stories than before because lessening the underlying complexity lets us focus on substance
A Short History of Content Management Systems or Data Shuffles in Boycott Novell and Techrights
In 2006 the site was 'purely' WordPress
GNU Turns 40 This Coming Week
4 decades of "4 Freedoms" show the world that the original definition withstood the test of time

LibreOffice Tools Options Menu Item Missing in MacOS: How to Find
If you are looking for the Tools > Options menu item in macOS build of LibreOffice, here's how to discover it.
New articles since site upgrade
today's howtos
many howtos for the end of the weekend
 
Xfce vs GNOME: Which Desktop is for you?
Xfce vs. GNOME. Discover these two desktops' performance, customization, and resource usage differences.
GStreamer 1.22.6 and Software Lists
New release and some software in review
Unifont 15.1.02 and GNU gettext 0.22.1 Released
Two GNU releases
A bit on sponsorship and money
The topic of sponsored work comes up surprisingly often. Now, many KDE developers are already sponsored by businesses to work on KDE software, either on a full-time-work basis, or for specific areas of work
Review: Mageia 9
Mageia is a distribution which grew out of the Mandriva family
Linux 6.6-rc3
As usual, rc3 is a bit larger than rc2, as people have started finding
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Shortcuts
Shortcuts is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Android Leftovers
This Android Feature Will Ensure You Get Your Work Done Without Distractions
7 Best Free and Open Source GUI Batch Renamers
We only include free and open source software in the spirit of our roundups
10 Best Modern RSS Feed Readers for Ubuntu Linux
A list of modern and trendy RSS feed readers for your Ubuntu or other Linux distributions with their features and installation guides.
DebConf23 Coverage From Jonathan McDowell and Jonathan Carter
Two reports
today's howtos
4 howtos for this moening
Health-Checker, Gear, More update in Tumbleweed (UPDATED)
A few openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots became available to users of the rolling release this week
GNOME 45 “Riga” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
GNOME 45 desktop environment has been officially released with a revamped Settings app, improved Quick Settings, a refreshed Nautilus file manager, an enhanced Epiphany web browser, and much more.
16 Best Free and Open Source Linux Time Tracking Software
Our verdict is captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
Android Leftovers
Google now allows Gmail users on Android to delete up to 50 emails at once with ‘Select All’ option
Software Releases and FOSS Weekly
FOSS news
Open Hardware: Amiga, Fairphone, and More
half a dozen stories
13 Best Free and Open Source Load Balancers
The ratings chart below summarizes our verdict. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
OpenBSD vs. FreeBSD: What Is the Difference, Which Is Best
Confused whether to choose OpenBSD or FreeBSD for your next project? We compare the two popular BSD-based operating systems
5 Operating Systems You Should Try If You're New To Raspberry Pi
With all the cool things that a Raspberry Pi can do, from powering a takeout display to converting your garage door into a smart one,
3 new links
Kernel: eBPF and More
Some Linux kernel links
today's howtos
half a dozen more howtos
Android 1.0 didn't impress me 15 years ago, but look at us now
openSUSE Slowroll Considers Renaming, Vote Now
openSUSE’s Slowroll ponders a new identity, while the Tumbleweed users are the first enjoying the new GNOME 45
Stable kernels: Linux 6.5.5, Linux 6.1.55, Linux 5.15.133, Linux 5.10.197, Linux 5.4.257, Linux 4.19.295, and Linux 4.14.326
I'm announcing the release of the 6.5.5 kernel
PhonePe opens Indus Appstore for Android developers to challenge Google-Apple duopoly
Ubuntu 23.10 Beta Released with GNOME 45 and Linux Kernel 6.5
Ubuntu 23.10 beta is now available for public testing with the latest GNOME 45 desktop environment and powered by Linux kernel 6.5. Here’s what’s else is new!
Qualcomm 10G Fiber Gateway Platform supports Wi-Fi 7 and “Service Defined Wi-Fi technology”
The platform/chip will be supported by open-source software and middleware such as OpenWRT
NewsFlash 3.0 Released with Slick New Look
A new version of Linux RSS client NewsFlash is out – and newsflash: it’s looking good
This week in KDE: an unfrozen panel for NVIDIA Wayland users
Though the number of total Plasma 6 known issues rose this week, we managed to fix some major and longstanding ones from Plasma 5
Software picks, releases etc.
today's howtos
half a dozen more howtos