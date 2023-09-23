Qualcomm 10G Fiber Gateway Platform supports Wi-Fi 7 and “Service Defined Wi-Fi technology”
Qualcomm 10G Fiber Gateway Platform combines 10G Passive Optical Network (PON) technology with Wi-Fi 7 connectivity to deliver 10 Gbps Internet speed to the home. The platform also supports “Service Defined Wi-Fi technology” to enable cloud-to-device quality of service.
The platform/chip will be supported by open-source software and middleware such as OpenWRT, RDK, TiP OpenWiFi, prplOS, and OpenSync.The “Qualcomm Service Defined Wi-Fi” sounds like marketing jargon to me and the company describes it as follows...