Other Sites
KaOS 2023.09 is here almost three months after the previous ISO release, KaOS 2023.07, which only added a few minor updates compared to the KaOS 2023.06 release. The new ISO snapshot is powered by the Linux 6.4 kernel series and includes the latest KDE Gear 23.08 software suite, alongside the KDE Plasma 5.27.8 and KDE Frameworks 5.110 updates.
Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series with zstd-compressed modules to speed up boot time, new Apparmor / Stacking LSM patch set, updated shiftfs patch set, support for idmapped Ceph mounts, multi-gen LRU page reclaiming enabled by default, and desktop-oriented .config tweaks for the lowlatency kernel flavor.
Android Leftovers
posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 23, 2023,
updated Sep 23, 2023
Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts
- Health-Checker, Gear, More update in Tumbleweed (UPDATED)
- A few openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots became available to users of the rolling release this week
- GNOME 45 “Riga” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
- GNOME 45 desktop environment has been officially released with a revamped Settings app, improved Quick Settings, a refreshed Nautilus file manager, an enhanced Epiphany web browser, and much more.
- 5 Operating Systems You Should Try If You're New To Raspberry Pi
- With all the cool things that a Raspberry Pi can do, from powering a takeout display to converting your garage door into a smart one,
-
- 10 Best Modern RSS Feed Readers for Ubuntu Linux
- A list of modern and trendy RSS feed readers for your Ubuntu or other Linux distributions with their features and installation guides.
- DebConf23 Coverage From Jonathan McDowell and Jonathan Carter
- Two reports
- today's howtos
- 4 howtos for this moening
- 16 Best Free and Open Source Linux Time Tracking Software
- Our verdict is captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
- Android Leftovers
- Google now allows Gmail users on Android to delete up to 50 emails at once with ‘Select All’ option
- Forty Years of GNU and the Free Software Movement
- by FSF
- Software Releases and FOSS Weekly
- FOSS news
- Open Hardware: Amiga, Fairphone, and More
- half a dozen stories
- 13 Best Free and Open Source Load Balancers
- The ratings chart below summarizes our verdict. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
- OpenBSD vs. FreeBSD: What Is the Difference, Which Is Best
- Confused whether to choose OpenBSD or FreeBSD for your next project? We compare the two popular BSD-based operating systems
- Red Hat Leftovers
- 3 new links
- Kernel: eBPF and More
- Some Linux kernel links
- today's howtos
- half a dozen more howtos
- Android Leftovers
- Android 1.0 didn't impress me 15 years ago, but look at us now
- openSUSE Slowroll Considers Renaming, Vote Now
- openSUSE’s Slowroll ponders a new identity, while the Tumbleweed users are the first enjoying the new GNOME 45
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.5.5, Linux 6.1.55, Linux 5.15.133, Linux 5.10.197, Linux 5.4.257, Linux 4.19.295, and Linux 4.14.326
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.5.5 kernel
- Android Leftovers
- PhonePe opens Indus Appstore for Android developers to challenge Google-Apple duopoly
- Ubuntu 23.10 Beta Released with GNOME 45 and Linux Kernel 6.5
- Ubuntu 23.10 beta is now available for public testing with the latest GNOME 45 desktop environment and powered by Linux kernel 6.5. Here’s what’s else is new!
- Qualcomm 10G Fiber Gateway Platform supports Wi-Fi 7 and “Service Defined Wi-Fi technology”
- The platform/chip will be supported by open-source software and middleware such as OpenWRT
- NewsFlash 3.0 Released with Slick New Look
- A new version of Linux RSS client NewsFlash is out – and newsflash: it’s looking good
- This week in KDE: an unfrozen panel for NVIDIA Wayland users
- Though the number of total Plasma 6 known issues rose this week, we managed to fix some major and longstanding ones from Plasma 5
- Free Software Leftovers
- Software picks, releases etc.
- today's howtos
- half a dozen more howtos
- Linux Foundation Rejects Linux Too (GNU/Linux an Afterthought at Best)
- Don't make the Linux Foundation (or Linux.com, which it controls) a role model of flag bearer
- Tux Machines Now Hosted From the United Kingdom
- Users being in control of their computing is not a radical concept
- The irony of Life
- As a sane and mature person, the best thing you can do is get up and move on
- “The European Public Sector Open Source Opportunity” Report From the Linux Foundation Rejects Open Source
- The Linux Foundation does not represent Linux developers or Linux users. The Linux Foundation is a front group for proprietary software companies looking to exercise control over the kernel and policies, even in Europe (the Linux Foundation is 90% American but exercises control overseas).
- More Original Stories While Maintaining Coverage of GNU/Linux News Around the Web
- we'll also strive to produce as much original stuff as possible
- Android Leftovers
- Gmail for Android adds ‘Select All’ button to help you clean your inbox
- BBC Segment on the Humble Beginnings of Linux and Alan Cox's Role
- Old video
- 12 Best Free and Open Source Linux Camera Tools
- Linux offers excellent software for dealing with RAW files
- Server Leftovers
- back end news
- Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
- This week's coverage of Ubuntu matters
- Trust is a Matter of Relationship, Not Magnitude (Size and Authority Aren't the Same)
- Trust is not derived from "Big Brands" but from a relationship with actual people, who aren't indebted to a salary from state-connected (and sometimes state-funded) "Big Brands"
- Looking Back at (Almost) 20 Years of Tux Machines
- We're gratified to have come this far and wish to thank longtime readers
- Coming Soon to Tux Machines: Videos!
- It already supports images and animated GIF files, but making it simpler to post videos would help a lot
- today's howtos
- 5 more howtos for now
- Large and Well-Funded Free Software — Projects Like Systemd, Drupal and WordPress — Might Not Beget Freedom (Complexity Threatens Choice, Too)
- I was closely involved in WordPress before a company was formed around it. I know how simple WordPress used to be.
- KaOS Linux 2023.09 Adds KDE Gear 23.08, Focus To Shift On KDE Plasma 6 ISO
- The development team behind the Arch Linux-inspired, KDE-oriented, and independently developed KaOS Linux distribution announced today the general availability of KaOS 2023.09.
- EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.5.2 released
- Easy 5.5 changed from traditional folder hierarchy to "usr-merge"; consequently there were lots of litttle issues
- Audiocasts/Shows: Ubuntu Podcast From the UK and mintCast
- 2 new episodes
- Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
- Corporate and community news
- Deciding for ourselves: 98% of people want a browser choice screen, Mozilla study finds
- What if we got to easily choose our web browser, and didn’t have to rely on complex operating system settings to change the pre-installed default?
- OpenSource.com is Not Coming Back
- They say "OpenSource.net launched as a new home," but why not use the original domain? Just adopting another domain isn't the solution.
- today's howtos
- another batch for today
- GNOME 44.5 Arrives with Improvements for GNOME Software, Epiphany, and More
- GNOME 44.5 desktop environment is now available with improvements for GNOME Software, Epiphany, GNOME Shell, Mutter, and other components.
- Phoronix Rolled Out WebP Just as Everyone Needed the Emergency Patch. Also, Pipewire and Google Chrome commentary.
- Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
- Never Update Your UEFI “BIOS”, Especially With LVFS on Linux. Also, systemd-boot is a Plot to Overthrow the PC’s Owner.
- Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
- Android Leftovers
- Lock screen widgets could make their long-awaited return in Android 14 QPR1
- GNU40 Event and Amin Bandali on New GNU Releases
- GNU turns 40
- OpenTofu: The Linux Foundation’s Response to HashiCorp’s Moves
- Say goodbye to licensing woes with HashiCorp’s surprising policy change. OpenTofu is a new free Terraform alternative
- FIPS Validation for AlmaLinux OS
- FIPS 140-3 will be valid for anyone using AlmaLinux OS 9.2, as long as it is supported