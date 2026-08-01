Linux Gadgets, Hardware, and Devices

Unlike most other pen plotters, this one has delta kinematics. In two dimensions like this, that means it has two parallel arm linkages, each with an endpoint on a carriage riding on a rail. By moving the two carriages relative to each other and the bed, it can position the end effector anywhere within its work envelope — it just takes some fancy math.

On top of that, it has a tool changer. That lets it swap between pens, markers, and potentially other kinds of tools (maybe a drag knife?). And on top of that, it has a paper feed mechanism that pulls fresh paper across the bed, like a miniature treadmill.

Most of the pen plotter’s parts were 3D-printed. The linear rails, belts, and various fasteners are all off-the-shelf parts.