Espressif has moved the ESP32-S31 into mass production, expanding its wireless microcontroller lineup with a dual-core RISC-V processor, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, Bluetooth Classic, and IEEE 802.15.4 connectivity. The new SoC targets smart-home hubs, audio devices, industrial automation, edge AI systems, and other connected applications requiring higher processing and wireless performance.

Radxa has published specifications for two upcoming compute modules based on Qualcomm Dragonwing processors. The compact CM-Q64 combines 12 TOPS of AI performance with multi-camera support, while the larger VMARC-Q9075 uses the SMARC form factor and scales to 200 sparse TOPS for industrial AI, robotics, and machine-vision systems.

EDATEC has expanded its family of Raspberry Pi Compute Module 0-based DIN-rail industrial computers with the ED-IPC1200 and ED-IPC1220. Both models provide Ethernet, USB, RS232, dual RS485, optional wireless connectivity, and isolated control interfaces, while the ED-IPC1220 includes additional digital I/O and analog inputs.