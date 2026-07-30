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LinuxGizmos.com

Espressif begins mass production of ESP32-S31 wireless RISC-V SoC

Espressif has moved the ESP32-S31 into mass production, expanding its wireless microcontroller lineup with a dual-core RISC-V processor, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, Bluetooth Classic, and IEEE 802.15.4 connectivity. The new SoC targets smart-home hubs, audio devices, industrial automation, edge AI systems, and other connected applications requiring higher processing and wireless performance.

Radxa previews Qualcomm-based CM-Q64 and VMARC-Q9075 compute modules

Radxa has published specifications for two upcoming compute modules based on Qualcomm Dragonwing processors. The compact CM-Q64 combines 12 TOPS of AI performance with multi-camera support, while the larger VMARC-Q9075 uses the SMARC form factor and scales to 200 sparse TOPS for industrial AI, robotics, and machine-vision systems.

EDATEC ED-IPC1200 and ED-IPC1220 add DIN-rail I/O around Raspberry Pi CM0

EDATEC has expanded its family of Raspberry Pi Compute Module 0-based DIN-rail industrial computers with the ED-IPC1200 and ED-IPC1220. Both models provide Ethernet, USB, RS232, dual RS485, optional wireless connectivity, and isolated control interfaces, while the ED-IPC1220 includes additional digital I/O and analog inputs.

ThingPulse Icon256 is a WLED-based word clock with 256 RGB LEDs

The ThingPulse Icon256 is a Wi-Fi-connected word clock that displays the time as illuminated phrases across a 16 × 16 RGB LED matrix. The finished unit includes an enclosure, an English-language front panel, preinstalled firmware, and USB-C power input.

9to5Linux

COSMIC 1.5 Desktop Environment Released with Various Improvements

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.4, the COSMIC 1.5 release is here to fix high CPU panel usage when the screen is locked, fix panel touch input, fix panel flickering when using the Frosted Glass effect when preserving style on window maximize, and fix Frosted Glass for panel applets on hotplugging an external monitor.

Shelly 3.0 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Released as a Major Update

Highlights of Shelly 3.0 include a revamped codebase for the package management, CLI and GUI interfaces, and keyring tool from C#/.NET to Zig, for fast, ahead-of-time compiled native executables, more predictable memory and resource lifetimes, and better compile-time checking at the C library boundary.

Wayfire 0.11 Wayland Compositor Adds Better Fractional Scaling, HDR Rendering

But Wayfire 0.11 is already a big release, bringing improvements to fractional scaling by moving geometry handling to floating-point numbers and enabling HiDPI support for Xwayland applications, which results in crisp text/rendering with any combination of resolution and scale.

Internet Society

Defending the Open Internet: Why Italy’s Content Delivery Network Decision Matters

The Internet works remarkably well because its architecture has evolved through open technical standards, clearly defined roles, and decades of collaborative innovation.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 30, 2026

Foot-Jaw of Broad-Claw

Updated This Past Day

  1. As Expected, Facebook Collapses, Microsoft Hides Massive Debt
    GAFAM is a giant mountain of debt
  2. Staff of EPO Cautions Against Unlawful Weaponisation of PIPs Against Industrial Actions That Protest Corruption
    PIP-like sanctions against anybody who does not toe the line of Cocaine King?
  3. IBM, Running Out of Things It Can Sell, is Selling Software Patents
    IBM is not just pathetic; it's actively harmful because it lobbies for software patents and spreads software patents around
  4. The 'Church' of Moglen/Stallman
    'reunion' with Eben Moglen
  5. Microsoft Has Fallen to #3 in Singapore
    There are many technically talented people in Singapore or overseas workers who lodge in Singapore

    New

  6. At The Register MS "PARTNER CONTENT" Means Company Writing Fake Articles About Itself and Its Own Products
    At The Register MS, content-farming has become a thing
  7. Gemini Links 29/07/2026: Star Trek, Retirement, and ODEs in GNU Octave
    Links for the day
  8. Links 29/07/2026: "BuzzFeed Lays Off 33 Percent of Remaining Staff" (Trying LLM Slop Some More), Scam Altman Mocked by the Media
    Links for the day
  9. GNOME Curated and Censored by IBM (Under the Guise of "Code of Conduct")
    Felipe Borges (IBM) has just posted a follow-up
  10. Digital Mass Surveillance as a Hallmark of Failed Societies
    "small leap forward in tech ethics"
  11. I Found a Typo, Don't Vote!
    Social control media isn't good at adding any meaningful signal
  12. Jeremy Sands Explained the Harms of Codes of Conduct
    next week the 500th show milestone [is reached]
  13. Tonight's Earnings Report From Microsoft and Facebook ('Meta') Will be Faked Because They Hide Almost a Trillion Dollars in Debt
    The US economic system is only as honest as the people who govern it
  14. The Vacuum Syndrome
    Parables help
  15. The Only Old People Who Can Survive IBM Are the CEO and His Circle of Enablers
    very similar to what's happening at the EPO
  16. Microsoft Layoffs Aren't Done Ahead of the Need to Tell Shareholders About "Efficiency" (Tonight)
    Microsoft layoffs won't be "Done" until what's left of Microsoft is "None"
  17. Microsoft Lacks Growth. Ahead of 'Results' The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Finds Merit in Allegations Slop is Microsoft's Excuse for Price Hikes (Piggybacking Vendor Lock-in).
    At this stage it's not hard to see why many nations gravitate away from Microsoft
  18. Parliament leaks confidential cult inquiry witness contact list (COFG Victoria)
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  19. Troll-Feeding is Time-Wasting
    in social control media
  20. WordPress is Technical Debt
    There are a number of technical tasks underway and maybe some testing (this coming weekend or later)
  21. Will Red Hat Still Exist in 2027 or Just Become a "Brand" at IBM?
    Whistleblowers told us IBM was laying off about 500 Red Hat engineers earlier this year
  22. Call for IBM Whistleblowers
    If you work for IBM and have something material (like balance sheets) to prove financial misconduct, please try to 'touch base' and establish a secure communication channel we can both use
  23. EPO Series on EU and Pan-European Corruption, Vote-Rigging, Extending Beyond the EPO Itself
    By Saturday it will be August already, so we'll start preparing for Rianne's birthday
  24. SLAPP Censorship - Part 133 Out of 200: Lies by Omission
    As usual, the other side wants people to ignore how much they lost
  25. European Patent Office (EPO) Series: Streamlining the Decision-Making Process
    Negrão was one of 17 applicants for the position but he somehow managed to end up as the sole candidate on the shortlist prepared by the Management Board in June 2020
  26. Links 29/07/2026: "Hugging Face Has a Deepfake Nudes Problem" and "$1.5B Anthropic Copyright Infringement Ruling" (Plagiarism is Not "Training")
    Links for the day
  27. Comments on Today's Judgment
    It hopefully helps clarify what actually happened
  28. Thank You, Andy
    Burnham and "Tech Rights"
  29. Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Inaction and Incompetence - Part II - 77 Messages Sent, Did Not Even Investigate or Examine Any of the Actual Evidence (British Taxpayers' Money Wasted)
    SRA has become known (even notorious) for inaction
  30. Inevitable Politics
    In technology, provided the work you do has growing impact (we served almost 2 million requests yesterday), things will inevitably become more political - whether you like it or not does not matter
  31. Not Only "Loonies Take on Farage"
    pretending that the opposition to the right wing is "Loonies"
  32. Brigading Against Women - Part I - Bypassing the Legal System by Threatening Companies in Another Continent
    In the next part we'll begin to connect Lozza's online activities (and court activities) to those of Garrett
  33. IBM is Trying to Turn Debt (Borrowed Money) Into Fake Growth and It'll Worsen Matters
    they put in their balance sheets a fake "growth" in something that does not even exist
  34. Microsoft Relies on Misleading Narrative of Studios Going 'Independent'; in Reality There Are Mass Layoffs in Them
    This is not a good narrative for Microsoft
  35. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  36. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, July 28, 2026
    IRC logs for Tuesday, July 28, 2026
  37. Gemini Links 29/07/2026: Arosa, Tired Tuesday, and Constellation Browser
    Links for the day
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-07-23 to 2026-07-29
    4752 /irc.shtml
    3836 /litigation.shtml
    3120 /index.shtml
    2781 /browse/latest.shtml
    2500 /n/2026/07/22/IBM_is_Not_Done_Destroying_Red_Hat_Wait_Till_October_1_2006_Mor.shtml
    2410 /n/2026/07/29/Troll_Feeding_is_Time_Wasting.shtml
    2338 /n/2026/07/29/Brigading_Against_Women_Part_I_Bypassing_the_Legal_System_by_Th.shtml
    2242 /browse/index.shtml
    2148 /n/2026/07/27/After_statCounter_Figures_Out_Many_Unknowns_Were_in_Fact_GNU_Li.shtml
    1263 /about.shtml
    1223 /n/2026/07/24/Dan_Williams_Represented_Real_Diversity_in_Linux.shtml
    1107 /n/2026/07/26/Centrica_fraud_exposed_worse_than_Palestine_Action_terrorists_w.shtml
    956 /n/2026/07/25/Wife_of_Dan_Williams_Has_Explained_Mental_Factors_Leading_to_Hi.shtml
    814 /n/2026/07/24/Give_Me_Your_Dumbest_Devices.shtml
    793 /intro.shtml
    779 /n/2026/07/25/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    760 /n/2026/07/24/Links_24_07_2026_Mass_Layoffs_at_Patreon_Netflix_Deemed_Bad_for.shtml
    732 /n/2026/07/25/Earlier_This_Year_Dan_Williams_Prepared_for_Scenario_Where_Linu.shtml
    716 /n/2026/07/26/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    694 /n/2026/07/23/Freexian_Debian_antitrust_unfair_competition_against_joint_auth.shtml
    680 /n/2026/07/25/Several_New_Series_Coming_Soon.shtml
    672 /n/2026/07/25/Links_25_07_2026_Data_Breaches_Abundant_and_Attribution_Imperil.shtml
    665 /n/2026/07/23/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    645 /n/2026/07/27/Feeding_the_Children.shtml
    617 /n/2026/07/26/Links_26_07_2026_Nate_Silver_Discovers_the_Educated_Poor_and_In.shtml
    610 /n/2026/07/24/What_Freedom_Does_Not_Mean.shtml
    600 /n/2026/07/23/BLinks_23_07_2026_RIP_John_C_Dvorak_Organisation_Weaponised_Aga.shtml
    597 /n/2026/07/25/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Series_The_Solution_of_No_Choice_A_S.shtml
    596 /n/2026/07/24/Microsoft_Layoffs_in_India.shtml
    591 /n/2026/07/24/Linuxiac_is_Plagiarism.shtml
    583 /n/2026/07/26/Millions_of_Daily_Requests.shtml
    582 /n/2026/07/24/Almost_5_Years_Without_Social_Control_Media_Mind_Prison.shtml
    575 /n/2026/07/25/IBM_is_Killing_the_Fedora_Community_Replacing_It_With_LLM_Slop_.shtml
    573 /n/2026/07/23/Attempts_to_Change_Focus_and_Change_the_Subject_as_IBM_Shares_D.shtml
    562 /n/2026/07/25/What_is_Doctor_of_Philosophy_Ph_D.shtml
    561 /n/2026/07/26/The_Slop_Bubble_is_Killing_the_Planet_Not_Just_the_Economy.shtml
    560 /n/2026/07/25/IBM_PIPs_Continue_Until_Morale_Improves_Silent_or_Quiet_Firings.shtml
    559 /n/2026/07/25/Insolvency_as_the_New_Norm_in_the_United_States_Economy.shtml
    552 /n/2026/07/22/State_of_the_Invidious_Project.shtml
    546 /n/2024/09/15/Very_Few_Invidious_Instances_Still_Work_for_Video_Playback.shtml
    543 /n/2026/07/25/IBM_s_CEO_Might_Retire_or_Step_Down_by_Christmas.shtml
    541 /n/2026/07/26/3_500_Active_Gemini_Capsules_Soon.shtml
    538 /n/2026/07/25/Microsoft_Cannot_Survive_the_Fall_of_Windows.shtml
    538 /n/2026/07/25/Links_25_07_2026_Hong_Kong_Squashing_Criticism_Dissent_Mirror_C.shtml
    536 /n/2026/07/25/IRC_Proceedings_Friday_July_24_2026.shtml
    534 /n/2026/07/25/Gemini_Links_25_07_2026_Poetry_and_Plaintext_Pages.shtml
    531 /n/2026/07/25/IBM_Hammers_a_CoI_Into_a_CoCed_Fedora_RIP_Fedora.shtml
    530 /n/2026/05/08/Over_97_of_the_Linux_Foundation_s_Budget_Goes_Not_to_Linux.shtml
    527 /n/2026/07/26/In_statCounter_a_lot_of_Unknown_Turns_Out_to_be_GNU_Linux.shtml
    525 /n/2026/07/25/Misleading_Articles_About_YouTube_and_Google_Financial_Performa.shtml
    519 /n/2026/07/25/PIPs_Are_Shrinking_IBM_and_IBM_is_Managing_Decline_Not_Building.shtml
    517 /n/2026/07/26/IRC_Proceedings_Saturday_July_25_2026.shtml
    515 /n/2026/07/27/When_IBM_Managers_Have_to_Mark_15_of_Their_Teams_as_Low_Perform.shtml
    515 /n/2026/07/23/IBM_Falls_Below_200_Expect_199_or_Less_Today_Panic_Threshold.shtml
    509 /n/2026/07/27/EPO_Cocainegate_and_Current_EPO_EU_Series_to_Carry_on_for_Month.shtml
    508 /n/2026/07/27/The_War_on_Children_Explained_by_The_Cyber_Show.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Games: DOOM Using Regular Expressions and GamingOnLinux
GamingOnLinux mostly
SparkyLinux: Fooyin
fooyin is developed primarily on Linux
Linux 7.2-rc5
It's Sunday afternoon, and once more we have quite a massive -rc5
Canonical Introduces Virtualization HWE Stack for Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Canonical announces the HWE (Hardware Enablement) stack for virtualization on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) systems and later.
Wayfire 0.11 Wayland Compositor Adds Better Fractional Scaling, HDR Rendering
Wayfire 0.11 modular and extensible Wayland compositor is now available with better fractional scaling, HDR rendering, support for per-output ICC profiles, and more.
Free Software is Gaining an Edge [original]
We can now devote more energy (and time) to what we enjoy doing and want to do - spreading the good news about Free software
Rumour That IBM is Phasing Out Red Hat [original]
Whistleblowers told us IBM was laying off about 500 Red Hat engineers earlier this year
Mission Center 1.2.0 Released
a pair of articles
GNU/Linux at 6% in Singapore [original]
There are many technically talented people in Singapore or overseas workers who lodge in Singapore
Android Leftovers
5 Android Phones To Consider Instead Of The Motorola Moto G (2026)
Getting More Political [original]
Tomorrow we'll get some attention again
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Today in Techrights
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Enzo Maresca Starts This Weekend [original]
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GNU/Linux Leftovers
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FOSS and more
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Freedom links
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
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Fedora and Red Hat leftovers
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projects and hacks
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Development related picks
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as one can expect
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Linux focus
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COSMIC 1.5 desktop environment is now available with improvements to COSMIC Settings, COSMIC Panel, COSMIC Greeter, COSMIC Store, COSMIC Term, COSMIC Compositor, COSMIC Initial Setup, and more.
We Don't Feed the Trolls [original]
in social control media
Driving GNU/Linux Adoption [original]
On August 2 (Sunday) there will be new figures from statCounter, which will make it extra interesting
Updates on Ordeals After Online Abuse Against Rianne and I [original]
quick comments on the trial's judgement
Secure Shell [original]
this expensive hobby is only as sustainable as the passion for it
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Another 'Year' Coming to an End [original]
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A GrapheneOS Privacy Feature Just Became the Basis for a Federal Indictment
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3 new episodes
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4 picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
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Open Hardware/Modding: Orange Pi, ESP32, and More
hardware news
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Development picks
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FreeBSD bits
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3 updates
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Red Hat is fully subverted now
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That is what they are trying to tell us and the companies that employ us
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Windows 11 ruined my old laptop, but this lightweight Linux distro brought it back to life
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This is free and open source software
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