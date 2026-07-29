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COSMIC 1.5 Desktop Environment Released with Various Improvements
Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.4, the COSMIC 1.5 release is here to fix high CPU panel usage when the screen is locked, fix panel touch input, fix panel flickering when using the Frosted Glass effect when preserving style on window maximize, and fix Frosted Glass for panel applets on hotplugging an external monitor.
COSMIC 1.5 also fixes some brightness-related hangs by dropping cached DDC handles when idle, adds metadata cursor capture for screencasts to xdg-desktop-portal-cosmic, makes COSMIC Term’s terminal pane borders configurable, and adds support for the cosmic-keymap-unstable-v1 Wayland protocol to COSMIC Greeter.