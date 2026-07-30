news
Kernel: Linux News and Collabora Turning to Windows
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Know about Amazon GuardDuty Investigation: AI-powered security analysis
Security teams routinely burn hours triaging a single GuardDuty finding. The workflow is familiar: pull the finding, pivot into CloudTrail, cross-reference VPC flow logs, chase the principal across accounts, map the behavior to a known technique, and finally decide whether the alert is a real incident or noise.
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The Register UK ☛ Closed models refuse to help researcher swat Linux bug
The guardrails that prevent closed-source, frontier models from aiding threat actors have turned into handcuffs that prevent those bots from helping to find and fix serious vulns.
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KitGuru ☛ Arctic’s new 10-header Fan Controller features native Linux support | KitGuru
Unlike daisy-chained fan hubs that share a single PWM signal, Arctic's Fan Controller allows users to configure unique speed profiles and monitor telemetry for every connected fan individually. Each header delivers up to 2A of current, with a maximum combined output of 4.5A across all 10 channels. Physical mounting relies on included magnetic or adhesive backing options for easy placement inside a chassis.
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Graphics Stack
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RADV gaming driver from Linux will appear on the platform Windows
This project is being developed by engineers at Collabora. This open-source driver is actively used by Linux users and played a key role in the success of the Steam Deck and Steam Machine portable devices with AMD chips. The team has already published the results of the initial development phase and released the code to the experimental branch.
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