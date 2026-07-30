Fedora and Red Hat leftovers

The Fedora Project is known for, among other things, having a well-defined set of processes for just about everything. It has extensive packaging guidelines that deal with the complexities of creating RPMs to install software, as well as processes for managing the legal questions that arise around shipping software. Fedora also has a well-defined change process for dealing with self-contained technical changes as well as major changes to the distribution, and other issues as they arise. At the moment, though, the project seems to be experiencing a sort of midlife crisis as it re-examines several of its change processes at once to determine if they are still effective.