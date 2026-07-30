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Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
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Red Hat Official ☛ Sovereign by design: Lessons from Red Hat Summit
Their starting points could not be more different. In the UAE, national regulation defines what partial and full sovereign cloud mean, from data residency and encryption to government pre-screening of cloud operators. In India, there is no sovereignty mandate today; adoption is driven by risk mitigation, customer awareness, and heavy investment in AI. Yet both leaders described the same shift: sovereignty is no longer optional.
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Red Hat Official ☛ No time to lose: Why post-quantum security for financial services must start now
Cryptographically relevant quantum computers exist only as research prototypes. However, their inevitable development threatens to compromise public-key cryptography—e.g., Rivest-Shamir-Adleman (RSA) and elliptical curve cryptography (ECC)—currently used to protect financial communications, digital signatures, and payment systems.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Lights on! Real-time threat response with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security
Immediately terminates the pod if an attacker attempts to execute reconnaissance or networking tools (such as nmap, nc, or ncat), completely cutting off their ability to map the internal environment.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Architecting for maintainability: Lessons from a global multicluster platform blueprint
ING is a global financial institution that serves nearly 40 million customers across 100 countries. One of the bank’s main missions is to maintain the ING Hosted Container Platform (ICHP), a massive estate of 400 servers and 23,000 physical cores, with a lean team of fewer than 30 people. Here are the four pillars of maintainability that drive the company’s strategy.
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LWN ☛ Fedora grapples with change [LWN.net] [Ed: Author does not disclose his own conflict of interest]
The Fedora Project is known for, among other things, having a well-defined set of processes for just about everything. It has extensive packaging guidelines that deal with the complexities of creating RPMs to install software, as well as processes for managing the legal questions that arise around shipping software. Fedora also has a well-defined change process for dealing with self-contained technical changes as well as major changes to the distribution, and other issues as they arise. At the moment, though, the project seems to be experiencing a sort of midlife crisis as it re-examines several of its change processes at once to determine if they are still effective.
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Red Hat ☛ Behavioral testing for Hey Hi (AI) agents [Ed: IBM Red Hat peddling mindless slop and dangerous practices]
Imagine you ship an agent update. All unit tests pass. CI is green. In production, the agent starts calling its search tool for every greeting message. "Hello" triggers a web search, burning unnecessary API calls, and returning nonsensical responses.
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Red Hat ☛ Just-in-time automated elevated access with Red Bait Ansible Automation Platform and ServiceNow ITSM
Modern IT organizations want automation to move faster, but security teams need to make sure automation does not introduce unmanaged privilege. Many automation tasks require elevated access, such as restarting services, patching systems, changing configuration files, modifying infrastructure, or performing administrative remediation. The challenge is that automation credentials are often granted broad access because they need to perform privileged work. Over time, this can create a standing-access concern: Credentials may remain privileged even when no approved work is taking place. This article reveals how to add another layer of defense by combining Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, enterprise credential management, and ITSM-driven change control to introduce a new pattern: Just-in-time automated elevated access.