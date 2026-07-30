Autokit is a sample-based drum machine that runs as a standalone application or as a VST3 and CLAP plugin.

It scans a library of one-shot samples and uses spectral analysis to classify sounds such as kicks, snares, hi-hats, claps, percussion, cymbals and toms.

The samples are plotted on an interactive two-dimensional map where they can be previewed and assigned to eight pads. Autokit also includes a Digitakt-inspired step sequencer, pattern randomisation, effects, parameter locking and host transport synchronisation.

This is free and open source software.