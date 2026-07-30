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Free and Open Source Software
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Autokit - drum machine plugin and standalone app
Autokit is a sample-based drum machine that runs as a standalone application or as a VST3 and CLAP plugin.
It scans a library of one-shot samples and uses spectral analysis to classify sounds such as kicks, snares, hi-hats, claps, percussion, cymbals and toms.
The samples are plotted on an interactive two-dimensional map where they can be previewed and assigned to eight pads. Autokit also includes a Digitakt-inspired step sequencer, pattern randomisation, effects, parameter locking and host transport synchronisation.
This is free and open source software.
fooyin v0.12.0 adds audio conversion and new visualisations
fooyin is a free and open source music player designed for Linux and other platforms. It stands out through its highly customisable interface, advanced library management and extensive audio-processing features. Its flexible layouts, DSP support, visualisations, internet radio, gapless playback make it one of the most capable music players available.
fooyin v0.12.0 introduces a built-in audio converter, three new visualisation plugins and several playback improvements.
OneUptime - self-hosted observability and incident management platform
OneUptime is a self-hosted observability and incident management platform.
It combines uptime monitoring, status pages, on-call scheduling, alerting, incident response, log management, distributed tracing, metrics, application performance monitoring and error tracking.
The software can monitor websites, APIs, network ports, SSL certificates, DNS records and infrastructure. It uses OpenTelemetry for telemetry collection and supports deployment using Docker Compose or Kubernetes with Helm.
This is free and open source software.
Saltcorn - no-code application development platform
Saltcorn is an extensible no-code platform for building web and mobile database applications.
It provides tools for defining tables, creating views, arranging layouts and adding actions without writing conventional application code.
Applications can be extended through plugins and deployed as self-hosted or multitenant services. Saltcorn supports PostgreSQL for production deployments and SQLite for lightweight desktop use.
This is free and open source software.
Overmind - process manager for Procfile-based applications
Overmind is a process manager for Procfile-based applications.
It uses tmux to run multiple application processes in a single terminal while retaining access to each process individually.
Unlike many Procfile managers, Overmind captures output through tmux’s control mode. This preserves coloured output and avoids buffering, clipping and delays.
This is free and open source software.
LibreBooking - self-hosted resource reservation system
LibreBooking is a web-based resource scheduling and reservation system. It helps organisations manage bookings for rooms, equipment, facilities and other shared resources through a responsive interface.
The software is a community-developed fork of Booked Scheduler and supports multiple schedules, recurring reservations, waiting lists, access controls, quotas and usage reporting.
This is free and open source software.
Oxpecker - full-stack F# web framework
Oxpecker is a full-stack F# web framework built on ASP.NET Core. It provides an idiomatic functional interface to ASP.NET Core Endpoint routing, offering an alternative to conventional Minimal APIs.
The framework supports server-rendered applications, APIs and interactive frontends through integrations with HTMX, Alpine.js and Solid.js. Its server-side core is derived from Giraffe, with revised types, streamlined handler composition and performance improvements.
This is free and open source software.