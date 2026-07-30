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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 30, 2026



Quoting: Ubuntu Now Has a Rolling Release Model! But Not For The Distro —

Ubuntu is one of the most stable Linux distros out there, provided you're running its LTS release. Now imagine giving that up for a rolling release model. Feels exciting, right? Stop fantasizing then, as today's not the day that happens.

Instead, Canonical's latest announcement introduces a rolling release approach for the virtualization stack, which swaps the usual LTS cycle for a faster, six-month upgrade cycle.

Confidential computing is the driving force behind this move, as Canonical's Ijlal Loutfi emphasizes that the different pieces of the stack rarely arrive at the same time.