Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers and Sharing Advocacy

I come to you with a weird little problem, one that I thought should have been resolved many many years ago, but apparently, no. As it happens, I have some old DVDs, and I wanted to back up their contents before the discs fade beyond repair. All right, so you need some program that can do this. As always, I start with VLC, my favorite go-to software for all things media, alongside ffmpeg, that is. I've used VLC for many wondrous things, including a subset of what we will discuss today. Indeed, I wanted to back up a video that has multiple audio and subtitle tracks available.

As I outlined in my VLC & subtitles tutorial, you can do this quite easily. But then, I noticed that there was quite a bit of discrepancy between conversion, stream, and the method by which you select the necessary audio and subtitle tracks. Namely, when using the conversion option, VLC ignored the GUI-selected tracks and chose randomly. The streaming option worked fine, but not on the command line. The exact same settings that worked well in the GUI did not when I invoked the program in the terminal window. Thus, I would like to give you what I hope will be a rather precise and definitive guide on how to handle this "problem", script your data conversions, and avoid any errors. Let's begin.