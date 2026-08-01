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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 01, 2026



Quoting: PureOS Development Report: June 2026 – Purism —

Thanks for joining us again! In our May update, we mentioned that we’re bringing in updated dependencies as part of the goal to ship the latest Phosh desktop environment in PureOS Dawn.

PureOS is designed to provide the best experience on all Purism devices. Phosh, of course, receives a lot of attention as a cornerstone of the mobile experience on the Librem 5 and Librem 11. With Phosh being much younger than GNOME, it is especially valuable to stay on the latest release. Phosh was first released by Purism just seven years ago in 2018, compared to GNOME’s first release in 1999!

We build PureOS on the stable foundation of Debian, and we are grateful to the Debian project for providing this foundation. The narrower focus of PureOS compared to Debian enables us to bring in updates to Phosh and other cornerstone components, with the goal of flowing those improvements back to Debian as they are fully integrated.