The DFRobot seeMote Cube is a handheld spatial input device for Apple Vision Pro application development. The 56mm cube combines six-degree-of-freedom tracking, six programmable buttons, Bluetooth connectivity, and app-controlled haptic feedback for interacting with virtual objects and tools in visionOS.

Coming a month after GNOME 50.2, the GNOME 50.3 release improves GNOME Shell’s animation when expanding the app grid label, adds support for announcing search result descriptions to screen readers, improves spacing in the lock screen media notifications, and prevents workspaces from being removed mid-animation.

Coming a month after Calibre 9.11, the Calibre 9.12 release introduces a new option in the Edit Book feature to convert GIF images to JPEG/WebP, a new button in the ToC Editor to sort the entries in the Table of Contents, and support for the latest Tolino firmware.

Coming a month after Shotcut 26.6, the Shotcut 26.7 release is here to introduce a graphics adapter for Linux and Windows systems for multi-GPU setups, a Shake video filter, and an Elements panel to the File > New and View menus and the Generate buttons.

Coming four months after 4MLinux 51.0, the 4MLinux 52.0 release is powered by the Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series for better hardware support compared to Linux 6.12 LTS used in the previous release, and uses the latest and greatest Mesa 26.0 graphics stack.

original

Sweep-Sweep, Hoarding Like a Proprietary Software Company

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 01, 2026,

updated Aug 01, 2026



The "Bots" are our favourite birds ("Bottle" and "Bot's Friend", her partner in "Crime"), but they face competition from the greyer birds, "Neck" and "Sleepy", who seem more feral and aggressive; they would make terrible domestic birds. They seem like another breed.

Some time ago we began calling "Sleepy" "Sleep-Sleep", then realised she had become smarter and messier. She learned to sweep instead of peck, using the whole head instead of the beak to hoard food. So "Sleep-Sleep" became "Sweep-Sweep" and "Sleepy" became "Sweepy".

After making all that mess "Bot" ("Bottle") entered the room and cleaned up all the nigella seeds, spilled intentionally by "Sweepy".

It is good to see some birds compensating for the bad behaviour of other birds.

The above-mentioned four birds are sort of like Free software and non-free software. Some are bullies and the rest try to clean up the bullies' mess. █

Image source: Retired In Park