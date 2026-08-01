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Sweep-Sweep, Hoarding Like a Proprietary Software Company
The "Bots" are our favourite birds ("Bottle" and "Bot's Friend", her partner in "Crime"), but they face competition from the greyer birds, "Neck" and "Sleepy", who seem more feral and aggressive; they would make terrible domestic birds. They seem like another breed.
Some time ago we began calling "Sleepy" "Sleep-Sleep", then realised she had become smarter and messier. She learned to sweep instead of peck, using the whole head instead of the beak to hoard food. So "Sleep-Sleep" became "Sweep-Sweep" and "Sleepy" became "Sweepy".
After making all that mess "Bot" ("Bottle") entered the room and cleaned up all the nigella seeds, spilled intentionally by "Sweepy".
It is good to see some birds compensating for the bad behaviour of other birds.
The above-mentioned four birds are sort of like Free software and non-free software. Some are bullies and the rest try to clean up the bullies' mess. █
Image source: Retired In Park