news
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers: Inaccessible-Without-JS "I ♥ RSS", Waterfox 6.7.0-beta.3, and Thunderbird Update
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Andrew Shell ☛ I ♥ RSS
Today, I launched I ♥ RSS, a directory for people who love RSS. I’ve already added the badge to my footer and submitted my site to the directory. It also shows a nice live blogroll on the homepage (powered by FeedLand). If you love RSS as much as I do, take a look and add your own website.
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Mozilla
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Waterfox ☛ Waterfox 6.7.0-beta.3 - Ultra Protection returns and Linux package repositories - Waterfox Release
Waterfox 6.7.0 beta 3 switches Ultra Protection back on, broadens Linux packaging to ARM64 with proper package repositories, and continues restoring legacy extension support.
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Thunderbird ☛ Thunderbird Blog: Mobile Progress Report: July 2026
Thunderbird Mobile is moving forward with large steps on both platforms we support. On iOS, we’re working on the very foundation of a new app—our first built from scratch—and continuing to make progress in bringing the Thunderbird for iOS app to the App Store. For Android, it’s a matter of updating what we have in place to make it easier to use, more reliable, and more efficient. Both platforms are rushing forward to deliver exactly what our users expect from us.
Starting off with iOS, we’ve focused on a few vital components. This includes the compose screen, account drawer, and OAuth, which allows users to add their accounts using the sign in page of their email provider. For the compose view, our HTML rich text editor is coming along nicely. We forked a WYSIWYG repository, Infomaniak’s “swift-rich-html-editor,” to create a rich text view for both composing and editing. We also added view headers, fixed a bug where we weren’t applying links properly to the DOM, and began porting a proof of concept over to the main app code. This will eventually become the compose view for the final app. We also started the technical design phase for the new account drawer design.
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