Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers: Inaccessible-Without-JS "I ♥ RSS", Waterfox 6.7.0-beta.3, and Thunderbird Update

Thunderbird Mobile is moving forward with large steps on both platforms we support. On iOS, we’re working on the very foundation of a new app—our first built from scratch—and continuing to make progress in bringing the Thunderbird for iOS app to the App Store. For Android, it’s a matter of updating what we have in place to make it easier to use, more reliable, and more efficient. Both platforms are rushing forward to deliver exactly what our users expect from us.

Starting off with iOS, we’ve focused on a few vital components. This includes the compose screen, account drawer, and OAuth, which allows users to add their accounts using the sign in page of their email provider. For the compose view, our HTML rich text editor is coming along nicely. We forked a WYSIWYG repository, Infomaniak’s “swift-rich-html-editor,” to create a rich text view for both composing and editing. We also added view headers, fixed a bug where we weren’t applying links properly to the DOM, and began porting a proof of concept over to the main app code. This will eventually become the compose view for the final app. We also started the technical design phase for the new account drawer design.