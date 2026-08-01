news
today's leftovers
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Server
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.37 Sneak Peek | Kubernetes
As we get closer to the release date for Kubernetes v1.37, the project develops and matures, features may be deprecated, removed, or replaced with better ones for the project's overall health. This blog outlines some of the planned changes for the Kubernetes v1.37 release that the release team feels you should be aware of for the continued maintenance of your Kubernetes environment and keeping up to date with the latest changes. The information below reflects the current status of the v1.37 release and may change before the actual release date.
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Audiocasts/Shows
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Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 380: 3D Printing The Rainbow, IR And IP Camera Hacks, And Americium 241 On The Loose
Elliot Williams and Al Williams got together to compare notes on the most interesting posts this week on the site. As usual, there are just too many choices, so you’ll have to settle for just the few that can fit in a podcast. The guys were excited about 3D printing — both FDM and SLA — as well as a few camera projects. Ever wanted your own starship? They do, too, and you’ll hear about it along with portable radar and more.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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Tiny Wins for Packagers: End-of-Week Update (2026-07-31)
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Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2026/31
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
This week saw the release of 5 snapshots (0723, 0724, 0726, 0728, and 0729).
A major milestone was reached as GCC 16 has officially landed as Tumbleweed’s new default system compiler in snapshot 0726. Because this transition required rebuilding the entire repository to benefit from the new compiler optimizations, snapshot 0726 was exceptionally large. Along with this compiler shift, the linux-glibc-devel 7.1 headers successfully made their way to users in snapshot 0728.
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