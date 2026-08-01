today's leftovers

As we get closer to the release date for Kubernetes v1.37, the project develops and matures, features may be deprecated, removed, or replaced with better ones for the project's overall health. This blog outlines some of the planned changes for the Kubernetes v1.37 release that the release team feels you should be aware of for the continued maintenance of your Kubernetes environment and keeping up to date with the latest changes. The information below reflects the current status of the v1.37 release and may change before the actual release date.