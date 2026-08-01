GNU nano 9.2 and GNU's GCC De Facto Banning Slop

As AI coding tools become a key part of people's workflows, the open-source scene is beginning to ask itself if AI-generated code belongs in its projects. Linus Torvalds has made his stand, claiming that AI-generated code is fine (as long as you're held accountable for its inputs), while Debian is currently debating whether to ban LLM outputs outright.

Now, the compiler that Linux depends on, the GCC, has come to a conclusion. It has outright banned AI-generated code in all submissions that are 15 lines or longer, starting right now.