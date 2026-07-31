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The Birds Are Getting Smarter
While we await the outcome of the local election (probably Bev elected, but no confirmation yet) we enjoy another mostly sunny day. Yesterday we sat outside in the garden and drank to celebrate a good week. This morning the birds are managing to wise up, realising that instead of eating seeds from the bottle they can use their heads to "sweep" seeds out of the bottle, then eat from the ground later (nigella seeds). "Sleepy" is notorious for doing this, she is the most mischievous of them all - a lot worse than "Neck".
To us, this is another sign that these birds are smart and creative. Like humans, who learned how to craft their tools, birds learn how to hoard seeds. █
Image source: A scan of a dark blue variety of Nigella damascena.