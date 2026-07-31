The Birds Are Getting Smarter

Radxa has published specifications for two upcoming compute modules based on Qualcomm Dragonwing processors. The compact CM-Q64 combines 12 TOPS of AI performance with multi-camera support, while the larger VMARC-Q9075 uses the SMARC form factor and scales to 200 sparse TOPS for industrial AI, robotics, and machine-vision systems.

Espressif has moved the ESP32-S31 into mass production, expanding its wireless microcontroller lineup with a dual-core RISC-V processor, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, Bluetooth Classic, and IEEE 802.15.4 connectivity. The new SoC targets smart-home hubs, audio devices, industrial automation, edge AI systems, and other connected applications requiring higher processing and wireless performance.

Highlights of Shelly 3.0 include a revamped codebase for the package management, CLI and GUI interfaces, and keyring tool from C#/.NET to Zig, for fast, ahead-of-time compiled native executables, more predictable memory and resource lifetimes, and better compile-time checking at the C library boundary.

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.4, the COSMIC 1.5 release is here to fix high CPU panel usage when the screen is locked, fix panel touch input, fix panel flickering when using the Frosted Glass effect when preserving style on window maximize, and fix Frosted Glass for panel applets on hotplugging an external monitor.

Coming a month after GNOME 50.2, the GNOME 50.3 release improves GNOME Shell’s animation when expanding the app grid label, adds support for announcing search result descriptions to screen readers, improves spacing in the lock screen media notifications, and prevents workspaces from being removed mid-animation.

Coming a month after Calibre 9.11, the Calibre 9.12 release introduces a new option in the Edit Book feature to convert GIF images to JPEG/WebP, a new button in the ToC Editor to sort the entries in the Table of Contents, and support for the latest Tolino firmware.

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The Birds Are Getting Smarter

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2026



While we await the outcome of the local election (probably Bev elected, but no confirmation yet) we enjoy another mostly sunny day. Yesterday we sat outside in the garden and drank to celebrate a good week. This morning the birds are managing to wise up, realising that instead of eating seeds from the bottle they can use their heads to "sweep" seeds out of the bottle, then eat from the ground later (nigella seeds). "Sleepy" is notorious for doing this, she is the most mischievous of them all - a lot worse than "Neck".

To us, this is another sign that these birds are smart and creative. Like humans, who learned how to craft their tools, birds learn how to hoard seeds. █

Image source: A scan of a dark blue variety of Nigella damascena.