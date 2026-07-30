news
Web Browsers and Firefox Updates
-
Hackaday ☛ The ESP32 Gets A Web Browser
At the Hackaday Europe conference in Italy earlier in the year, we were shown a rather interesting device. The work of [Alun Morris], it was an ESP32-powered Cheap Black Display board, and it was running a web browser. Definitely an achievement.
-
Mozilla
-
PC World ☛ Firefox 153 brings HDR video, QR code sharing, and 63 security fixes
PCWorld reports Firefox 153 introduces HDR video playback for Windows, QR code generation for easy link sharing, and enhanced PDF editing capabilities including file merging.
-
Mozilla ☛ About:Community: Community Roundup: Project Nova, Tab Groups & more
Firefox keeps evolving, and the community continues to play a big part in shaping what’s next.
In this edition, you can get an early look at Project Nova through our latest foxfooding opportunity, explore Tab Groups on Android, join the conversation on Mozilla’s latest browser choice research, and meet an Outreachy contributor whose journey reminds us why open source thrives through collaboration.
Get ready to dive in!
-