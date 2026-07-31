Uniswap v4 hooks let developers add custom behavior to pools, including dynamic fees, custom accounting, and external integrations. This flexibility moves some security responsibilities into application and hook code.

The Cork and Bunni exploits are two app-level incidents that show what can go wrong in that code. Together, they account for more than $20M in losses. Neither incident stemmed from a flaw in the Uniswap v4 core protocol or the PoolManager; both arose from application-specific authorization and accounting logic built around hooks.