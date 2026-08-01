PCLinuxOS: Chief Editor, Screenshots, and in Memoriam (JayDot)

This sad news is from a post in the PCLinuxOS forum by Texstar.

JayDot was a PCLinuxOS user and forum moderator for many years. She was a beautiful and kind soul. She has been sick for the past year and her lungs finally gave out. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Here is a wonderful tribute from her dear friend Jojo Mehta.

I’m thinking about DEATH and JOY.

One of my oldest and dearest friends, the utterly unique Jan (pictured here in 1999), died a couple of days ago. She had no immediate family (I was her designated next-of-kin), no possessions to speak of, and lived like a hermit in a Kilburn basement which she loved, full of Linux computers, crime novels and small cabinets on wheels (everything was on wheels), with visiting foxes, cats and squirrels – mostly in the garden but not infrequently in the house.