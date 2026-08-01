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PCLinuxOS: Chief Editor, Screenshots, and in Memoriam (JayDot)
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PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ From The Chief Editor's Desk...
Next year ought to be interesting. Ryan’s sister, Lexi, will be transferring from the Cub Scout pack in February to the Scout troop. So, next year, we’ll have two Scouts at Scout camp. My wife and I are already planning to share the time at Scout camp, with me going down for the first half of camp, and her coming down for the second half of camp. After all, someone needs to be here to take care of the animals (five cats, 12 chickens, and two leopard geckos).
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PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase
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PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ JayDot, Longtime PCLinuxOS User & Forum Moderator, Passes On At 80 Years Of Age
This sad news is from a post in the PCLinuxOS forum by Texstar.
JayDot was a PCLinuxOS user and forum moderator for many years. She was a beautiful and kind soul. She has been sick for the past year and her lungs finally gave out. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Here is a wonderful tribute from her dear friend Jojo Mehta.
I’m thinking about DEATH and JOY.
One of my oldest and dearest friends, the utterly unique Jan (pictured here in 1999), died a couple of days ago. She had no immediate family (I was her designated next-of-kin), no possessions to speak of, and lived like a hermit in a Kilburn basement which she loved, full of Linux computers, crime novels and small cabinets on wheels (everything was on wheels), with visiting foxes, cats and squirrels – mostly in the garden but not infrequently in the house.