Free and Open Source Software, and Review

cls is a terminal-based soundboard that combines file management with command-driven audio playback. It is designed for streamers and other users who need to trigger and route sound effects from a keyboard-driven interface.

The software supports global hotkeys under Wayland, directory tabs and a wide range of audio formats. Audio can be sent to the default output, a selected device or a virtual PulseAudio or PipeWire sink for use with streaming and recording applications.

This is free and open source software.