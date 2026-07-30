LWN on Linux Kernel

Tracepoints in the kernel are useful for a variety of purposes: debugging, active monitoring, and performance measurements, among other things. Previously, any given BPF program could only be attached to a single tracepoint. Jiri Olsa has been working to change that, and led a discussion about his progress at the 2026 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit. That work has since been merged, and can be expected as part of the 7.2 kernel.

Other similar facilities in the kernel support multiple attachments; kprobes in particular support it, and can do most of the same things as tracepoints. The difference is one of performance, Olsa said. Tracepoints are slower to set up, but measurably faster to execute. His slides included measurements of how many millions of executions per second each method could manage. Depending on exactly how the tracepoint and kprobe are attached, tracepoints can be about twice as fast. If tracepoints could be made to support multiple attachment without a regression in performance, they would be an attractive option for monitoring performance-sensitive operations.