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Calibre 9.12 E-Book Manager Adds Option to Convert GIF Images to JPEG/WebP
Coming a month after Calibre 9.11, the Calibre 9.12 release introduces a new option in the Edit Book feature to convert GIF images to JPEG/WebP, a new button in the ToC Editor to sort the entries in the Table of Contents, and support for the latest Tolino firmware.
Calibre 9.12 also introduces support for plugins that can add new endpoints to the content server backend, support for sharing ebooks via AirDrop on macOS via the Connect/Share button, and metadata support to feed links in the content server for OPDS pagination interoperability.