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today's howtos
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ID Root ☛ How To Install AMD Radeon Drivers on Fedora 44
Fresh Fedora 44 install, brand-new Radeon card seated in the PCIe slot, and the desktop looks… fine.
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dwaves.de ☛ gnu linux how to mount luks and veracrypt, zulucrypt was auto removed from debian repo (debports)
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CubicleNate ☛ Creating the Ultimate Vertical Monitor Workspace
The author describes a journey of upgrading their home office setup, initially using a six-monitor rig with inadequate screens. They found improvements in an LG DualUP monitor and decided on a dual setup using INNOCN displays to enhance productivity. Despite some connection issues and pixel density discrepancies, the new layout significantly increased usability and desk efficiency.
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Clint Adams: not ninpo
The UX of
jj's builtin merge editor finally became too much for me. So, I looked at the list of merge tool options, saw
vimdiff, and thought, “Oh, cool, I know how to use vimdiff.”
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TecMint ☛ TiDB: Build a MySQL-Compatible Distributed SQL Database on Linux
TiDB is an open-source distributed SQL database developed by PingCAP. It separates computing and storage into different components: [...]
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Christian Cleberg ☛ Upgrading My Homelab to 10 Gbps
The short answer: fiber finally became available at my current residence, so I jumped on it immediately.
The slightly longer answer is that I'd previously enjoyed proper 1 Gbps fiber, but for a while now I'd been stuck limping along on "1 Gbps" cable from Cox that, in reality, often crawled along at 100 Mbps regardless of what I did to fix it. New modem, new cables, different ports, calls to support - nothing mattered. It ran at whatever speed it felt like that day.
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Linuxize ☛ How to Install and Configure the proprietary trap AWS CLI on Linux
Install proprietary trap AWS CLI version 2 on Linux, authenticate with aws login or IAM Identity Center, manage profiles, and verify access to your proprietary trap AWS account.
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Linux Host Support ☛ How to Migrate from Ubuntu 24.04 to Ubuntu 26.04 (Zero-Downtime Guide)
In this blog post, we will show you how to migrate from Ubuntu 24.04 to Ubuntu 26.04 with zero downtime. Migrating from Ubuntu 24.04 to Ubuntu 26.04 with zero downtime may sound difficult.