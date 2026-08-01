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4MLinux 52.0 Released with Better Support for Legacy GPUs, Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS

Coming four months after 4MLinux 51.0, the 4MLinux 52.0 release is powered by the Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series for better hardware support compared to Linux 6.12 LTS used in the previous release, and uses the latest and greatest Mesa 26.0 graphics stack.

Shotcut 26.7 Video Editor Adds Graphics Adapter for Linux, Shake Video Filter

Coming a month after Shotcut 26.6, the Shotcut 26.7 release is here to introduce a graphics adapter for Linux and Windows systems for multi-GPU setups, a Shake video filter, and an Elements panel to the File > New and View menus and the Generate buttons.

Calibre 9.12 E-Book Manager Adds Option to Convert GIF Images to JPEG/WebP

Coming a month after Calibre 9.11, the Calibre 9.12 release introduces a new option in the Edit Book feature to convert GIF images to JPEG/WebP, a new button in the ToC Editor to sort the entries in the Table of Contents, and support for the latest Tolino firmware.

GNOME 50.3 Enables Remote Desktop Hardware Acceleration for AMD GPUs

Coming a month after GNOME 50.2, the GNOME 50.3 release improves GNOME Shell’s animation when expanding the app grid label, adds support for announcing search result descriptions to screen readers, improves spacing in the lock screen media notifications, and prevents workspaces from being removed mid-animation.

LinuxGizmos.com

DFRobot seeMote Cube tracks motion and sends haptic feedback in visionOS

The DFRobot seeMote Cube is a handheld spatial input device for Apple Vision Pro application development. The 56mm cube combines six-degree-of-freedom tracking, six programmable buttons, Bluetooth connectivity, and app-controlled haptic feedback for interacting with virtual objects and tools in visionOS.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 01, 2026

incident

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Sweep-Sweep, Hoarding Like a Proprietary Software Company [original]

  
Some are bullies and the rest try to clean up the bullies' mess

 
Much Ado Over AMD Linux Patch (Because of  Steam Deck)

  
Steam Deck and more

 
GOG Galaxy Targets GNU/Linux, DRM Resistance

  
GOG Galaxy ported

 
Shotcut 26.7 Video Editor Adds Graphics Adapter for Linux, Shake Video Filter

  
Shotcut 26.7 open-source video editor is now available for download with a graphics adapter for Linux and Windows, Shake video filter, improved support for VST2 and LV2 audio plugins, and more.


  
 


 
Match Day [original]

  
New management (Maresca is head coach, not management) will make or break what brought 20 trophies/brass in one decade

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google rolling out Android 17 QPR1 Beta 8 for Pixel

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
PureOS Development Report: June 2026

  
PureOS is designed to provide the best experience on all Purism devices

 
This Week in Plasma: Emoji Resizing

  
In addition to the headliner feature and expected UI improvements and bug fixes

 
Beverly Hills [original]

  
we have a new mayor

 
Today in Techrights

  
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4MLinux 52.0 Released with Better Support for Legacy GPUs, Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS

  
4MLinux 52.0 distribution is now available for download with improved support for legacy graphics cards, simplified Wi-Fi configuration, and other changes.

 
Mini Review – Create beautiful screenshots with Gradia for Linux

  
In the world of Linux and open-source, we have many big powerful applications that aim to do everything

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Luminus OS – Fedora-based Linux distribution

  
Luminus OS is a Linux distribution built on Fedora bootc

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers: Inaccessible-Without-JS "I ♥ RSS", Waterfox 6.7.0-beta.3, and Thunderbird Update

  
WWW links

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Barry Kauler on Latest EasyOS Work

  
4 posts by Barry Kauler

 
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  
redhat.com and more

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32 and More

  
hardware picks

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Kernel Development and Windows Following Linux's Lead

  
Linux and more

 
Apertis – Debian-based distribution

  
Apertis is a Debian-based operating system and development infrastructure designed for industrial embedded devices

 
You don’t need to dual-boot anymore, there’s a better way to try another OS

  
I'm a Windows user, and I'm no stranger to dual-booting. It was actually my first real introduction to Linux

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
We’re here to champion free and open-source software

 
Amity OS – Debian-based Linux distribution

  
Amity OS is a Linux distribution based on Debian

 
Moving to the Left [original]

  
The UK remains a rich country

 
Saint Lucia: GNU/Linux Leaps Past Many Platforms, Market Share Over 20% If Combined With ChromeOS [original]

  
GNU/Linux has taken off fast

 
Microsoft is Drowning in Debt While "Market Share" of Windows (and XBox) Falls [original]

  
Microsoft is not growing

 
The Birds Are Getting Smarter [original]

  
another sign that these birds are smart and creative

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android rolls out local ‘Documents’ backup that syncs to Google Drive

 
Linux Mint is suffering from nasty kernel crashes, but there's a quick way to go back

  
As much as I'd like to say that Linux is the best operating system out there and can do nothing wrong, the truth is, things do often go wrong

 
I let Claude customize my Linux PC—and it did a better job than I ever could

  
I've spent years ricing GNOME and KDE Plasma, but I've always avoided window managers (WM) like i3 and Hyprland

 
I stopped distro hopping when I realized the desktop environment was the real upgrade

  
For me, the best part about free and open-source software is the "free" part

 
GNU Planet: A warm thank you and welcome!

  
Associate members and donors enable us to run the infrastructure for the GNU Project and the Free Software Directory, maintain the FSF Licensing & Compliance Lab

 
Whatever You Got Told, IBM is Not Our Friend [original]

  
If you are still under the false impression that IBM is a friend, then you probably aren't paying close enough attention

 
COSMIC 1.5 Desktop Environment Released with Various Improvements

  
COSMIC 1.5 desktop environment is now available with improvements to COSMIC Settings, COSMIC Panel, COSMIC Greeter, COSMIC Store, COSMIC Term, COSMIC Compositor, COSMIC Initial Setup, and more.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Announcing the next Fedora Community Architect

  
This applies both to our open source technology and in how we sustain the community that builds it

 
Today in Techrights

  
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Calibre 9.12 E-Book Manager Adds Option to Convert GIF Images to JPEG/WebP

  
Calibre 9.12 open-source ebook manager is now available for download with a new option to convert GIF images to JPEG/WebP, Linux binaries improvements, and other changes.

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
also education and sharing

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

 
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: EasyOS, Slackware, and Debian

  
OS picks

 
Microsoft's Attacks on GNU/Linux Framed as "Embrace" or "Love"

  
foolish takes

 
Web Browsers and Firefox Updates

  
WWW picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
Security Leftovers and Microsoft TCO

  
Microsoft TCO very high

 
Kernel: Linux News and Collabora Turning to Windows

  
Collabora and more

 
Games: The Great Steam Deck Crash of 2026, "Valve Never Wanted to Save Linux", and More

  
gaming leftovers

 
GNOME: IBM, GNOME Shell, and Session Restore

  
GNOME picks

 
FreeBSD Changes and Reports

  
FreeBSD picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
hardware picks

 
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  
mostly Red Hat's site

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Framework Laptop 13 Pro Review: The Best Modular Laptop Ever Made

  
You don't need Linux to bask in the joys of the ultra-repairable Framework Laptop 13 Pro

 
Shelly 3.0 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Released as a Major Update

  
Shelly 3.0 graphical package manager for Arch Linux distributions is now available for download with a full rewrite in Zig, a completely rebuilt GTK4 experience, and more.

 
Voting Against Hate [original]

  
Earlier today Rianne and I voted against hate

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google brings its age-assurance technology to Android developers worldwide

 
I tried ArchEZ to see if it really makes Arch Linux easy for beginners - and it delivered

  
Arch Linux doesn't have to be challenging, and ArchEZ proves that point with point-and-click ease

 
Private Law Firms Are Not Judges [original]

  
If people want to know what the real (and only) judge decided, then they ought to read what the judge said after considering all sides' submissions

 
I tried OpenBSD as my main desktop OS, and it made me rethink Linux

  
OpenBSD is known for its devotion to security, but can it work as a desktop

 
I tried COSMIC expecting a half-finished beta, and now I don't want to go back to KDE or GNOME

  
KDE Plasma was one of the big reasons I stuck with Linux without bouncing back to Windows

 
I spent a week inside the operating system that refused to become Linux

  
Originally known as OpenBeOS, it is a community-driven continuation of the now-discontinued BeOS

 
These 3 Linux distros are criminally underrated on DistroWatch

  
Here are three Linux distros that are far better than their DistroWatch rankings suggest

 
7 ways to turn an old laptop into a Linux appliance

  
When a laptop starts showing its age, the usual advice is to install Linux to make it faster

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
And Folks, We Have a Vibe Coded Linux Distro!

  
Starling is a new open source Linux desktop environment

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.41, Linux 6.12.100, Linux 6.6.147, Linux 6.1.180, Linux 5.15.213, and Linux 5.10.262

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.41 kernel

 
Stop Voting for Hate [original]

  
Today we're voting

 
LWN on Linux Kernel

  
articles outside paywall now

 
Games: Starship Simulator, Board Game Shelf Analysis, Steam Deck, More XBox (Microsoft) Layoffs

  
mostly GamingOnLinux

 
LibreOffice, yours for a lifetime

  
On 13 October 2026, Microsoft ends support for Office 2021

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Review

  
This is free and open source software

 
GNOME 50.3 Enables Remote Desktop Hardware Acceleration for AMD GPUs

  
GNOME 50.3 is now available as the third point release to the latest GNOME 50 desktop environment series with more bug fixes, updated translations, and various improvements.

 
Krita 5.3.3 Released!

  
Today we're releasing Krita 5.3.3 and 6.0.3

 
Ubuntu Now Has a Rolling Release Model! But Not For The Distro

  
Ubuntu is one of the most stable Linux distros out there

 
Slimbook Executive report 14 - I hope the good streak lasts

  
Well, I invite you to read the last report, and work your way back, or go into my Linux section and read chronologically

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.99, Linux 6.6.146, and Linux 6.1.179

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.99 kernel

 
I tested a premium Linux laptop that's as light as it is powerful - here's why I love it

  
I've used and tested many Linux laptops over the years; sometimes they fall flat, and sometimes they rise above the competition

 
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