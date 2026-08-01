news
Free and Open Source Software
-
Shuffle - security orchestration and automation platform
Shuffle is a security orchestration and automation platform designed for security teams and managed security service providers.
It helps users connect security tools and automate repetitive processes through visual workflows.
The platform combines a workflow editor with prebuilt integrations and an OpenAPI-based app creator. It can be self-hosted or used through Shuffle’s hosted service.
This is free and open source software.
terminal-weather - animated terminal weather dashboard
terminal-weather is an animated terminal weather dashboard. It presents current conditions, hourly forecasts and a seven-day outlook through a keyboard-driven interface with configurable themes, visualisations and motion effects.
The application can automatically determine your location or accept a city name or geographic coordinates. A non-interactive mode produces a coloured forecast summary or structured JSON suitable for scripts, status bars and other automation. No account or API key is required.
This is free and open source software.
DFIR-IRIS - collaborative incident response platform
IRIS is a collaborative incident response platform designed to help security teams manage investigations and share technical information.
It brings alerts, cases, assets, indicators of compromise, notes, tasks, files and timeline events together in a central web interface.
The platform supports alert correlation and escalation, case templates, report generation, custom dashboards and granular access controls. Its modular architecture can enrich indicators and exchange data with services such as MISP, VirusTotal, Splunk and external webhook endpoints.
This is free and open source software.