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GNOME 50.3 Enables Remote Desktop Hardware Acceleration for AMD GPUs
Coming a month after GNOME 50.2, the GNOME 50.3 release improves GNOME Shell’s animation when expanding the app grid label, adds support for announcing search result descriptions to screen readers, improves spacing in the lock screen media notifications, and prevents workspaces from being removed mid-animation.
GNOME 50.3 also enables hardware acceleration in remote desktop sessions for AMD GPUs when using the AMDGPU driver, updates GNOME Maps to avoid focus route start entry when selecting a place, improves full-screening of edge tiled windows, and improves moving of maximized windows to another monitor using the keyboard.