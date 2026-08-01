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First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 7.1 Is Now Available for Download
Arch Linux 2026.08.01 is out today as the first Arch Linux ISO release to ship with Linux kernel 7.1 by default, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.
The Arch Linux ISO snapshot for August 2026 also includes the latest Archinstall 4.4 menu-based installer, which introduces a Niri DankMaterialShell desktop profile, support for configuring the Plymouth boot splash screen, an IWD standalone option to the Network configuration, and the ability to select the console font from the Locales menu.