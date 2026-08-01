Coming a month after GNOME 50.2, the GNOME 50.3 release improves GNOME Shell’s animation when expanding the app grid label, adds support for announcing search result descriptions to screen readers, improves spacing in the lock screen media notifications, and prevents workspaces from being removed mid-animation.

Coming a month after Calibre 9.11, the Calibre 9.12 release introduces a new option in the Edit Book feature to convert GIF images to JPEG/WebP, a new button in the ToC Editor to sort the entries in the Table of Contents, and support for the latest Tolino firmware.

Coming a month after Shotcut 26.6, the Shotcut 26.7 release is here to introduce a graphics adapter for Linux and Windows systems for multi-GPU setups, a Shake video filter, and an Elements panel to the File > New and View menus and the Generate buttons.

Coming four months after 4MLinux 51.0, the 4MLinux 52.0 release is powered by the Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series for better hardware support compared to Linux 6.12 LTS used in the previous release, and uses the latest and greatest Mesa 26.0 graphics stack.

The DFRobot seeMote Cube is a handheld spatial input device for Apple Vision Pro application development. The 56mm cube combines six-degree-of-freedom tracking, six programmable buttons, Bluetooth connectivity, and app-controlled haptic feedback for interacting with virtual objects and tools in visionOS.

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First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 7.1 Is Now Available for Download

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 01, 2026



Arch Linux 2026.08.01 is out today as the first Arch Linux ISO release to ship with Linux kernel 7.1 by default, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.

The Arch Linux ISO snapshot for August 2026 also includes the latest Archinstall 4.4 menu-based installer, which introduces a Niri DankMaterialShell desktop profile, support for configuring the Plymouth boot splash screen, an IWD standalone option to the Network configuration, and the ability to select the console font from the Locales menu.

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