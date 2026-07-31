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Microsoft is Drowning in Debt While "Market Share" of Windows (and XBox) Falls
Behind the smokescreen there are unprecedented layoff numbers and epic debt.
So, just as expected, Microsoft's debts continue to balloon and Windows is "going the way of the XBox". (Dodo, yes)
Regardless of what the media says about slop or LLMs or what it calls "hey hi" or "clown computing", Microsoft is not growing, it is faking growth while laying off vastly more people than the media cares to acknowledge. █
Image source: Wall Street Rewarded Microsoft 9% and Punished Meta 9% for Answering the Same Question Differently