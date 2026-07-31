Moving to the Left

Radxa has published specifications for two upcoming compute modules based on Qualcomm Dragonwing processors. The compact CM-Q64 combines 12 TOPS of AI performance with multi-camera support, while the larger VMARC-Q9075 uses the SMARC form factor and scales to 200 sparse TOPS for industrial AI, robotics, and machine-vision systems.

Espressif has moved the ESP32-S31 into mass production, expanding its wireless microcontroller lineup with a dual-core RISC-V processor, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, Bluetooth Classic, and IEEE 802.15.4 connectivity. The new SoC targets smart-home hubs, audio devices, industrial automation, edge AI systems, and other connected applications requiring higher processing and wireless performance.

The DFRobot seeMote Cube is a handheld spatial input device for Apple Vision Pro application development. The 56mm cube combines six-degree-of-freedom tracking, six programmable buttons, Bluetooth connectivity, and app-controlled haptic feedback for interacting with virtual objects and tools in visionOS.

The Internet works remarkably well because its architecture has evolved through open technical standards, clearly defined roles, and decades of collaborative innovation.

Highlights of Shelly 3.0 include a revamped codebase for the package management, CLI and GUI interfaces, and keyring tool from C#/.NET to Zig, for fast, ahead-of-time compiled native executables, more predictable memory and resource lifetimes, and better compile-time checking at the C library boundary.

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.4, the COSMIC 1.5 release is here to fix high CPU panel usage when the screen is locked, fix panel touch input, fix panel flickering when using the Frosted Glass effect when preserving style on window maximize, and fix Frosted Glass for panel applets on hotplugging an external monitor.

Coming a month after GNOME 50.2, the GNOME 50.3 release improves GNOME Shell’s animation when expanding the app grid label, adds support for announcing search result descriptions to screen readers, improves spacing in the lock screen media notifications, and prevents workspaces from being removed mid-animation.

Coming a month after Calibre 9.11, the Calibre 9.12 release introduces a new option in the Edit Book feature to convert GIF images to JPEG/WebP, a new button in the ToC Editor to sort the entries in the Table of Contents, and support for the latest Tolino firmware.

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Moving to the Left

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2026



The local elections got mentioned earlier, as was our optimism about the shift in national politics (to the left and to the north). Left as in political orientation and north as in away from London. In some places across the country there are some very ardent right-wing elements (like the place where Daniel Pocock tries to win a seat; he's not right-wing at all), but in my experience - in light of economic realities - people want change that isn't scapegoating but fairer distribution of national wealth.

The UK remains a rich country; the problem is the distribution of its national resources, including income tax. █

Image source: Voting at Manchester