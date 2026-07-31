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Moving to the Left
The local elections got mentioned earlier, as was our optimism about the shift in national politics (to the left and to the north). Left as in political orientation and north as in away from London. In some places across the country there are some very ardent right-wing elements (like the place where Daniel Pocock tries to win a seat; he's not right-wing at all), but in my experience - in light of economic realities - people want change that isn't scapegoating but fairer distribution of national wealth.
The UK remains a rich country; the problem is the distribution of its national resources, including income tax. █
Image source: Voting at Manchester